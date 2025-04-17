Daisy Edgar-Jones Makes Her $4,300 Khaki Trench Coat Feel Boho-Chic With a See-Through Maxi Dress
The '70s are so back.
Though luxury brand Chloé can be credited as the originator of 2025's boho-chic trend, the aesthetic has been adapted by more designers than the average fashion fan can track. Still, Daisy Edgar-Jones managed to rep several of them in the past 24 hours alone.
On April 16, the actor underwent several quick-changes while promoting her new movie On Swift Horses. Though the film takes place in the 1950s, her outfits had a distinct '70s feel. The first look was straight out of the flower child playbook: She chose a sheer metallic maxi dress and styled it with a long strand of wooden beads. Both pieces were from Saint Laurent and retailed for $8,100 combined.
Edgar-Jones and her stylist Dani Michelle added a touch of modernity with a floor-length trench coat. The old money favorite worked overtime to make her vintage-inspired look feel more up-to-date.
Later that same day, Edgar-Jones changed into a second stylish 'fit. This one also boasted hippie vibes, but with entirely different pieces. The actor chose a ruffled mini dress in butter yellow, which she layered under a cerulean blue leather jacket. She played up the color-block theme by adding a pair of strappy red Mary Jane heels.
For the most part, these pieces all felt more mod than boho, but Edgar-Jones was sure to add a bit of '70s flare with a pendant fringe necklace. She doubled down on this vibe with a chunky gold bangle, fitted with a large turquoise stone. The star completed the hippie-chic picture by carrying Chloé's signature Paddington bag.
Her final look was of a similar era, but didn't tap into the groovy vibe of her previous two outfits. Instead, she channeled more of a retro-gone-corporate aesthetic in a deconstructed pencil skirt set by ShuShu/Tong. Her vintage-inspired Jude Iris sling-backs, tiny Gucci sunglasses, and ribbed tights made the overall look feel subtly 1970s.
If the runways weren't proof enough, Daisy Edgar-Jones can vouch that the 1970s are officially back.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Zara's Underrated Sister Brand Is Quietly Going Viral
23 finds worth shopping from Massimo Dutti's newest collection.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
I Just Ran a Half-Marathon—This Is the Only Gear I Needed
I trained through a freezing winter in NYC to run a spring race in Napa Valley. Here’s what made the cut.
By Sara Holzman
-
Ben Affleck Gives an Update on His and Jennifer Lopez's Relationships with Each Others' Kids Post-Divorce
The exes finalized their divorce earlier this year.
By Lia Beck
-
Hailey Bieber Styles a Cropped Espresso Trench Coat as a Bubble Hem Mini Dress
She's a styling genius.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
A $5,600 Gucci Bamboo Bag Is Bella Hadid's Pick Over Classic Coachella Style
She'd rather spend a weekend in Paris than at the music festival.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Sofia Richie Grainge Styles a Denim Chanel 22 Bag With Her Rich-Mom Sweatpants
She styled it in rich-mom fashion.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Monica Barbaro Makes a Velvet Robe Feel Couture for Dior's Kyoto Runway Show
Only for Dior's front row.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Blake Lively Channels Her Bestie Taylor Swift in a Bejeweled Canadian Tuxedo
These two could be twins.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Ugg Tasman Slippers Are Kaia Gerber's Ideal Shoe for Red Carpet Recovery
They're the key to red carpet recovery.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
A Novelty Chanel Camera Bag Is Blake Lively's Plus-One at an 'Another Simple Favor' Screening
She's back in method dressing business.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
These Underrated New Balance Sneakers Are the Star of Priyanka Chopra's All-Neutral Athleisure Look
They're the star of her latest look.
By Kelsey Stiegman