Though luxury brand Chloé can be credited as the originator of 2025's boho-chic trend, the aesthetic has been adapted by more designers than the average fashion fan can track. Still, Daisy Edgar-Jones managed to rep several of them in the past 24 hours alone.

On April 16, the actor underwent several quick-changes while promoting her new movie On Swift Horses. Though the film takes place in the 1950s, her outfits had a distinct '70s feel. The first look was straight out of the flower child playbook: She chose a sheer metallic maxi dress and styled it with a long strand of wooden beads. Both pieces were from Saint Laurent and retailed for $8,100 combined.

Edgar-Jones and her stylist Dani Michelle added a touch of modernity with a floor-length trench coat. The old money favorite worked overtime to make her vintage-inspired look feel more up-to-date.

Daisy Edgar-Jones wears a boho maxi dress and trench coat in NYC. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Later that same day, Edgar-Jones changed into a second stylish 'fit. This one also boasted hippie vibes, but with entirely different pieces. The actor chose a ruffled mini dress in butter yellow, which she layered under a cerulean blue leather jacket. She played up the color-block theme by adding a pair of strappy red Mary Jane heels.

For the most part, these pieces all felt more mod than boho, but Edgar-Jones was sure to add a bit of '70s flare with a pendant fringe necklace. She doubled down on this vibe with a chunky gold bangle, fitted with a large turquoise stone. The star completed the hippie-chic picture by carrying Chloé's signature Paddington bag.

The same day, she was seen wearing a mod color-blocked look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her final look was of a similar era, but didn't tap into the groovy vibe of her previous two outfits. Instead, she channeled more of a retro-gone-corporate aesthetic in a deconstructed pencil skirt set by ShuShu/Tong. Her vintage-inspired Jude Iris sling-backs, tiny Gucci sunglasses, and ribbed tights made the overall look feel subtly 1970s.

A third outfit-change led to a corporate look from the same era. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If the runways weren't proof enough, Daisy Edgar-Jones can vouch that the 1970s are officially back.

