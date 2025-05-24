Elle Fanning's Givenchy Skirt Suit Features a Secret Back Detail on the Cannes Red Carpet
Business in the front, party in the back.
After wearing Kendall Jenner's $29,800 Cartier watch to Cannes Film Festival, Elle Fanning changed tack with a Givenchy skirt suit packed with surprising details. Attending L'Oreal's Lights on Women's Worth Award event at Cannes on Friday, May 23, the A Complete Unknown star's outfit could've been strictly business, if it wasn't for an unexpected feature accentuating her chosen hairstyle.
Fanning, who is styled by Samantha McMillen, wore a structural black skirt suit from Givenchy by Sarah Burton, taken from the designer's FW25 RTW collection. The fitted blazer included broad shoulder pads, and a dramatic neckline, which continued to the back of the outfit. The fitted skirt reached Fanning's shins, and included a back split.
The Maleficent actress completed her sleek outfit with sheer pantyhose and pointed-toe pumps.
A post shared by Samantha McMillen (@samanthamcmillen_stylist)
A photo posted by on
The actress wore her blonde hair in a plait, which was tied with a red bow, and framed by a low-cut neckline on the back of Fanning's blazer. While the actress's hairstyle was created by Jenda, Erin Ayanian Monroe was on makeup duty.
Fanning previously tapped Givenchy by Sarah Burton for her debut appearance at the Academy Awards in 2025, where she wore an ivory lace gown featuring a black bow at the waist.
After launching her first collection as Givenchy's creative director—which included Fanning's skirt suit—Burton explained (via ELLE UK), "I wanted to strip it all back to silhouette: so start from the very beginning, take everything away and go back to what the backbone of the house is about." She continued, "I wanted the collection to encompass everything it is to be a woman today."
Burton also noted, "There's moments where you want to feel sexy, there's moments where you want to feel powerful, there's moments where you want to feel vulnerable, there's moments where you want to feel fragile." The designer continued, "I think it's really great to celebrate the complexity of being a woman, rather than one note."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
The Fictional Port Haven Mansion From 'Sirens' Looks Completely Different in Real Life
Here's where the Netflix miniseries starring Julianne Moore and Meghann Fahy was filmed.
-
These Elevated Basics Are the Secret to My Minimalist Capsule Wardrobe
18 under-$100 finds I'll be wearing on repeat this summer.
-
Princess Diana's Twin Nieces Take Mirror-Imaging Dressing to Cannes
Meanwhile, big sister Kitty Spencer went for regal purple.
-
I Track Every Celebrity Cannes Arrival—These 8 French Riviera Outfits Fit Any Euro Summer Vacation
I'm taking notes for my next trip.
-
Elle Fanning Wears Kendall Jenner's $29,800 Cartier Watch at the Cannes Film Festival
Opposites attract.
-
Emily Ratajkowski Hits the Cannes Beach in Head-to-Toe Gucci—Including an $820 One-Piece and Platform Sandals
The queen of swimwear remains undefeated.
-
Emma Watson's New Cannes Dress Sent the Summer Plaid Trend to the Top of My Wish List
She's following the runway's lead.
-
Rihanna Declares Her Power Mom Essentials: Belly Cut-Out Dresses and Alaïa's New Le Teckel Clutch
Fashion, like motherhood, takes no days off.
-
Naomi Campbell's Cannes Red Carpet Gown Gives "Take Up Space" a Couture Definition
She arrived at a May 20 premiere in one of the film festival's most ornate looks yet.
-
To A-Listers, Private Museum Photoshoots Are Priceless Works of Art
Celebrities are more interested in 'fit pics than an audio tour.
-
Emma Watson Raises the Cannes Airport Outfit Bar in a Chanel Dress and Ballet Pumps
She's hitting the airport runway in style.