Now that in-office dressing is, once again, a regular component of daily life, business professional fashion trends have largely taken over. The look was especially prevalent at Netflix's May 18 screening of political drama series The Diplomat.

The show's star, Keri Russell, method dressed with the best of them for the occasion. She wore a posh skirt suit that would make any career politician swoon—particularly fictional U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Kate Wyler.

Russell's on-screen wardrobe is comprised of all your standard Capitol Hill staples: single-breasted blazers, streamlined trousers, and knee-length sheath dresses. The actor tapped into this energy on the carpet, stepping out in a crisp pencil skirt and longline blazer, with a '90s-era glove pumps à la Hillary Clinton.

Keri Russell attended "The Diplomat" screening in a colorblock skirt suit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though undoubtedly professional in nature, Russell's outfit was far from stuffy. It featured several high-fashion details that injected a bit of personality into the cookie-cutter suiting.

Her skirt, for example, featured a chic front slit, while her retro pumps came in a trendy mule style. Beneath her ivory blazer, Russell wore a simple black T-shirt, effectively dressing down her 'fit.

She styled with bubble hoops and a YSL belt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her yellow gold jewelry, while understated, also featured a modern flare. Russell styled the look with chunky gold hoops and a matching statement bangle. The final addition was a glossy, croc skin belt emblazoned with the Saint Laurent logo—a $750 style that's still shoppable now.

In its entirety, the look could easily go from the red carpet to the UN.

