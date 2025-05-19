Keri Russell Channels Her 'Diplomat' Character in a Posh Corporate Skirt Suit
With several high-fashion additions, of course.
Now that in-office dressing is, once again, a regular component of daily life, business professional fashion trends have largely taken over. The look was especially prevalent at Netflix's May 18 screening of political drama series The Diplomat.
The show's star, Keri Russell, method dressed with the best of them for the occasion. She wore a posh skirt suit that would make any career politician swoon—particularly fictional U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Kate Wyler.
Russell's on-screen wardrobe is comprised of all your standard Capitol Hill staples: single-breasted blazers, streamlined trousers, and knee-length sheath dresses. The actor tapped into this energy on the carpet, stepping out in a crisp pencil skirt and longline blazer, with a '90s-era glove pumps à la Hillary Clinton.
Though undoubtedly professional in nature, Russell's outfit was far from stuffy. It featured several high-fashion details that injected a bit of personality into the cookie-cutter suiting.
Her skirt, for example, featured a chic front slit, while her retro pumps came in a trendy mule style. Beneath her ivory blazer, Russell wore a simple black T-shirt, effectively dressing down her 'fit.
Her yellow gold jewelry, while understated, also featured a modern flare. Russell styled the look with chunky gold hoops and a matching statement bangle. The final addition was a glossy, croc skin belt emblazoned with the Saint Laurent logo—a $750 style that's still shoppable now.
In its entirety, the look could easily go from the red carpet to the UN.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Shop Keri Russell's Diplomatic Outfit
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
How Princess Kate Showed "Real Leadership" on an Important Issue
The Princess of Wales's hard work is starting to inspire change in the world.
-
Princess Charlene Says It's "Hard" to Keep Twins "Under Control"
"The children also help me stay young."
-
I Tried Meghan Markle's Wedding Makeup and It's Changed My Beauty Routine Forever
Use these royal beauty essentials every day or down the aisle.
-
Bella Hadid Channels Kylie Jenner in a Skintight Khy Latex Bustier
Women supporting women!
-
Dakota Johnson Shines in $56,000 Earrings and a Gucci Dress at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival
She loves a glitzy Gucci moment.
-
How Halle Berry Makes the Classic Black Suit Feel NSFW at Cannes
She's on a literal hot streak.
-
Hailey Bieber Cheats on The Row With Toteme's $520 Flip-Flops
Don't tell Mary Kate and Ashley...
-
Kendall Jenner Co-Opts Hailey Bieber's Favorite $4,370 The Row Bag With Barrel-Leg Jeans
They're The Row's biggest fans.
-
Kaia Gerber Revives the No-Pants Trend in Thigh-High Stockings and a Blazer From the Victoria Beckham Runway
With help from the Victoria Beckham runway.
-
Ana de Armas Fast-Tracks Louis Vuitton's New Speedy to It-Bag Status
She's on a LV spree.
-
Rihanna Mixes Sports Uniforms in Gucci Pointe Shoes and a Baseball Jersey
Take note.