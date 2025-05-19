Keri Russell Channels Her 'Diplomat' Character in a Posh Corporate Skirt Suit

With several high-fashion additions, of course.

Keri Russell at &quot;The Diplomat&quot; screening and Q&amp;A held at The Huntington Library on May 18, 2025 in San Marino, California.
Now that in-office dressing is, once again, a regular component of daily life, business professional fashion trends have largely taken over. The look was especially prevalent at Netflix's May 18 screening of political drama series The Diplomat.

The show's star, Keri Russell, method dressed with the best of them for the occasion. She wore a posh skirt suit that would make any career politician swoon—particularly fictional U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Kate Wyler.

Russell's on-screen wardrobe is comprised of all your standard Capitol Hill staples: single-breasted blazers, streamlined trousers, and knee-length sheath dresses. The actor tapped into this energy on the carpet, stepping out in a crisp pencil skirt and longline blazer, with a '90s-era glove pumps à la Hillary Clinton.

Keri Russell at "The Diplomat" screening and Q&A held at The Huntington Library on May 18, 2025 in San Marino, California.

Keri Russell attended "The Diplomat" screening in a colorblock skirt suit.

Though undoubtedly professional in nature, Russell's outfit was far from stuffy. It featured several high-fashion details that injected a bit of personality into the cookie-cutter suiting.

Her skirt, for example, featured a chic front slit, while her retro pumps came in a trendy mule style. Beneath her ivory blazer, Russell wore a simple black T-shirt, effectively dressing down her 'fit.

Keri Russell at "The Diplomat" screening and Q&A held at The Huntington Library on May 18, 2025 in San Marino, California.

She styled with bubble hoops and a YSL belt.

Her yellow gold jewelry, while understated, also featured a modern flare. Russell styled the look with chunky gold hoops and a matching statement bangle. The final addition was a glossy, croc skin belt emblazoned with the Saint Laurent logo—a $750 style that's still shoppable now.

Croc-Embossed Leather Square Buckle Belt
Saint Laurent
Croc-Embossed Leather Square Buckle Belt

In its entirety, the look could easily go from the red carpet to the UN.

Shop Keri Russell's Diplomatic Outfit

Felted Wool Jersey Long Blazer in Regenerative Wool
Eileen Fisher
Felted Wool Jersey Long Blazer in Regenerative Wool

Kara Yoo, Almond Huggie Hoops
Kara Yoo
Almond Huggie Hoops

naturalizer,

Naturalizer
27 EDIT Elaine Slingback Dress Shoe

Belted Utility Skirt
White House Black Market
Belted Utility Skirt

Duo Bangle
Ming Yu Wang
Duo Bangle

Universal Standard, Tee Rex - Black
Universal Standard
Tee Rex

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

