Put down Pinterest and step away from TikTok: the best spring outfit idea I've seen in weeks is a scroll away, courtesy of Katie Holmes.

The Our Town star spent the first few weeks of the season dabbling in runway pieces curated by her stylist, Brie Welch. One night, she attended Printemps' buzzy opening in a Fall 2025 Tory Burch look featuring a bambi print dress and baby kitten heels over tights. On another, she stopped by Othello's Broadway premiere in a strapless Khaite gown and coordinating sandals. But this casual Friday sighting ditched the new collections for pieces she knows and loves: an oversize button-up shirt, a flowing A-line skirt, and a pair of buckled Miu Miu ballet flats.

Katie Holmes built her most relatable spring outfit yet for an April 18 walk. (Image credit: Cover Images)

Styling has never been quite as complex as rocket science, but I was still shocked at the ease of this formula. Had Katie Holmes swapped her oversize canvas bag for a leather tote, she could have been on her way to Marie Claire headquarters. (Of course, Katie being Katie, this outfit came from one of her legendary afternoon strolls through Manhattan.)

Tailored shirting and breezy skirts have been my personal best spring work outfit for nearly half a decade. A tailored striped shirt and a flowing midi skirt have the perfect amount of juxtaposition. Add a studded, buckled flat like Holmes's, and the outfit earns even more texture—without ever feeling office-inappropriate. It's a look I come back to often because it takes all of five minutes to plan: had the temperature been about five degrees colder, I'd also throw a gray knit sweater or Sézane trench coat over my shoulders.

Throw-on-and-go outfit formulas are a pillar of the Katie Holmes fashion lexicon. She loves a white-on-white leisure suit as much as Banana Republic jeans and a T-shirt. Her shoe rack is filled with Mary Jane flats and wedge sandals to pair with all sorts of denim and flowy skirts in an instant. Her shirt-skirt-ballet flats stack is just the latest example of a no-fuss, always chic spring outfit.

While I can bet you already have at least two-thirds of her look in your closet, I've shopped out a close alternative ahead.

Build Katie Holmes's Easy Spring Work Outfit

