Gabrielle Union posted a hilarious TikTok about her high school dating misadventures.

Sharing a photo from prom, she wrote, "Went to Prom with the "love of my life." Never seen nor heard from him since."

"Cheers to #107 of 783 'Loves of my life,'" she captioned the video. "The support group meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays."

As someone who has actively suppressed any and all memories of her profoundly embarrassing teenage dating efforts, it's oddly comforting to learn that even Gabrielle Union felt the sting of unrequited devotion, as she revealed in a hilarious TikTok earlier this week. Lip-syncing to the Noisettes' "Never Forget You," she shared her (stunning) prom photo, explaining in onscreen text, "Went to Prom with the "love of my life." Never seen nor heard from him since."

"Cheers to #107 of 783 'Loves of my life,'" Union wrote in the caption. "The support group meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays." Is the support group accepting new applications, Gabrielle? Asking for myself!

While there's no heartbreak quite so intense as a teenage heartbreak, it's safe to say Union's love life has dramatically improved in the years since, considering she and husband Dwyane Wade might just be the cutest celebrity couple going. In their recent People cover interview, Union and Wade spoke candidly about what makes their marriage so great. "I'd like to say we've worked on it," Wade said. "It's about learning each other, learning what she wants for her life and for her career and trying to support all those things."

"This is both of our second marriages, and we're super transparent about that," Union shared. "We didn't do it right, the first time around. There's another way—to be more collaborative and equitable. We humble ourselves, listen and we meet in the middle."

"I feel very strong and very supported," she added. "A lot of times I feel like I could lose everything by standing up for the right thing. And he's like, 'No, you won't. I got you.'"

Wade's approach to supporting his wife? "She had a career and a life before we met and she was doing perfectly fine," he said. "It's not my job to change who she is, it's my job to be part of the evolution. In this partnership, there are times when I have to lead, times when I have to step back and times where we are side by side."

