Today's Top Stories
1
Paid Leave for All Isn't Just a 'Women's Issue'
2
See New William and Kate 10th Anniversary Photos
3
Read 'Crying in H Mart' With Us in May
4
24 Hours with Model-Entrepreneur Emily DiDonato
5
Our Favorite Denim Shorts for Grown-Ups

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade on What Makes Their Marriage Great: "We Meet in the Middle"

By Emily Dixon
  • Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade shared the secrets to their enviable marriage in their People cover interview.
  • "We humble ourselves, listen and we meet in the middle," Union said.
  • "It's about learning each other, learning what she wants for her life and for her career and trying to support all those things," Wade said.

    Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade opened up about what makes their relationship so strong, after over a decade together and almost seven years of marriage. Speaking to People in their latest cover interview, the couple talked supporting each other, listening, and "meet[ing] in the middle." And since they're strong contenders for the title of "Loveliest Celebrity Marriage," I'm taking thorough notes!

    "I'd like to say we've worked on it," Wade said. "It's about learning each other, learning what she wants for her life and for her career and trying to support all those things."

    "This is both of our second marriages, and we're super transparent about that," Union said. "We didn't do it right, the first time around. There's another way—to be more collaborative and equitable. We humble ourselves, listen and we meet in the middle."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    Marie Claire
    One Year of Marie Claire Magazine
    marieclaire.com
    $15.00
    SHOP NOW

    Union spoke about Wade's unfaltering support when she stands up against injustice (she recently spoke out about the racism she experienced at America's Got Talent, for instance.) "I feel very strong and very supported," she said. "A lot of times I feel like I could lose everything by standing up for the right thing. And he's like, 'No, you won't. I got you.'"

    Wade, meanwhile, discussed supporting his wife without trying to change her. "She had a career and a life before we met and she was doing perfectly fine," he said. "It's not my job to change who she is, it's my job to be part of the evolution. In this partnership, there are times when I have to lead, times when I have to step back and times where we are side by side. And I know when to shut up!"

    "Sometimes you need that person to let you lay their head on your shoulder," he continued. "And sometimes you need to be like, 'Tough it out!' And we have that. We're not perfect. There's times she will not talk to me for a week! But I think we've got a good combination of it all."

    Related Stories
    Gabrielle and Dwyane on Their Parenting Approach
    Gabrielle, Dwyane, & Kaavia Take the Sweetest Pic
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Irina Channels 'Clueless' in a Plaid Skirt Suit
    A-Rod "Wants to Get Back Together" With J.Lo
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    John Is "So Glad" Chrissy Spoke About Losing Jack
    William and Kate Mark Anniversary with Sweet Video
    How Meg & Harry Marked Kate and Will's Anniversary
    William Gave Kate a $12,000 Necklace
    The Best TV and Movie Wedding Dresses of All Time
    40 Celeb Exes Who Worked Together After a Breakup
    Iconic Party Photos From the Past
    Inside the Royal Family's Secret Code-Word System