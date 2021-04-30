Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade shared the secrets to their enviable marriage in their People cover interview.

"We humble ourselves, listen and we meet in the middle," Union said.

"It's about learning each other, learning what she wants for her life and for her career and trying to support all those things," Wade said.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade opened up about what makes their relationship so strong, after over a decade together and almost seven years of marriage. Speaking to People in their latest cover interview, the couple talked supporting each other, listening, and "meet[ing] in the middle." And since they're strong contenders for the title of "Loveliest Celebrity Marriage," I'm taking thorough notes!

"I'd like to say we've worked on it," Wade said. "It's about learning each other, learning what she wants for her life and for her career and trying to support all those things."

"This is both of our second marriages, and we're super transparent about that," Union said. "We didn't do it right, the first time around. There's another way—to be more collaborative and equitable. We humble ourselves, listen and we meet in the middle."

Union spoke about Wade's unfaltering support when she stands up against injustice (she recently spoke out about the racism she experienced at America's Got Talent, for instance.) "I feel very strong and very supported," she said. "A lot of times I feel like I could lose everything by standing up for the right thing. And he's like, 'No, you won't. I got you.'"

Wade, meanwhile, discussed supporting his wife without trying to change her. "She had a career and a life before we met and she was doing perfectly fine," he said. "It's not my job to change who she is, it's my job to be part of the evolution. In this partnership, there are times when I have to lead, times when I have to step back and times where we are side by side. And I know when to shut up!"

"Sometimes you need that person to let you lay their head on your shoulder," he continued. "And sometimes you need to be like, 'Tough it out!' And we have that. We're not perfect. There's times she will not talk to me for a week! But I think we've got a good combination of it all."

