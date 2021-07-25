On Saturday, the always-amazing Gabrielle Union debuted a new look, which shows off her now much-shorter natural curls, on Instagram.

The 48-year-old actress shared several pictures of her new, shorter cut, and explained the post's caption that she specifically wanted to make the change now, when everything is going so great in her life.

"So, I did a thing 🤗," Union wrote in the post's caption. "The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy. It hits different and its foreign to me but I ❤❤❤ this new new. #SummerChop #FlawlessChop #FlawlessCut."

Gabrielle Union is loving her new look.

The 48-year-old actress debuted her short, natural curls in an Instagram post on Saturday, in which she shared the story behind her big chop decision. And, spoiler alert, that story is actually a drama-free, non-story—which, as Union pointed out, is exactly why the timing of the haircut is so important.

"So, I did a thing," Union wrote, along with the smiling, blushing and waving emoji. "The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Union acknowledged what a big change the cut is for her, but made it clear that she is absolutely loving her new look.

"It hits different and its foreign to me but I ❤❤❤ this new new," she add, along with the hashtags "#SummerChop, #FlawlessChop, and #FlawlessCut."

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io