- Gabrielle Union shared the sweetest photo with daughter Kaavia on Instagram to celebrate Mother's Day.
- In another post, Union also reflected on the challenges of Mother's Day for those who've struggled to become parents.
- "My journey to motherhood was long, arduous and at many times extremely painful," she wrote. "Mother's Day will always be a challenging day to celebrate for me. I know I'm not alone in this feeling."
Well, this is almost too adorable to process: Gabrielle Union shared the cutest photo of herself and daughter Kaavia James on Instagram Sunday, featuring the duo enjoying a Mother's Day bubble bath. "Best Mother's Day yet. Somehow my relaxing bubble bath party for 1 got crashed by Baby Shark (aka @kaaviajames #ShadyBaby)," Union captioned the post.
In a previous Instagram post, Union reflected on the emotional challenges Mother's Day can pose for those who've struggled to become parents, touching on her own difficult experiences of infertility. "My journey to motherhood was long, arduous and at many times extremely painful," she wrote, alongside an adorable video montage of Kaavia. "Mother's Day will always be a challenging day to celebrate for me. I know I'm not alone in this feeling."
"For many reasons, so many of us have a rough time today and to these good people, I send all my love, light and compassion," Union continued. "To all the Moms, Stepmoms, Bonus Mom's, Folks who Mother those that need it, Grandma's, House Mothers, I celebrate you today and everyday. Be good to yourselves."
Dwyane Wade also paid tribute to his wife Sunday, sharing a moving caption alongside a series of family photos and videos. "You’ve shown the world that there’s more than one way to be a Mother," he wrote. "Thank you for having the patience and the willingness to learn how to love us. Thank you for allowing us to love you." Wade and Union are also parents to Zaire, Zaya, and Xavier, Wade's children from previous relationships, and Dahveon, Wade's nephew.
"Thank you for always being with the shits, thank you for always being ready for the antics, thank you for the teaching, the laughter, the sexiness, the coolness, the realness!" Wade continued. "We love you @gabunion Happy Mother’s Day."