Today's Top Stories
1
Miley Cyrus Loves Britney as Much as You Do
2
Found: V-Day Nail Ideas That Aren't Cheesy
3
Yes, Trans People Belong in Sports
4
A Day in the Life of the Super Bowl Referee
5
The Best Romantic Movies of 2021 (So Far)

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, and Daughter Kaavia Took the Cutest Family Photos

By Emily Dixon
  • Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade took the cutest family photos with daughter Kaavia James Union Wade this weekend.
  • In one, Union and Wade kiss their smiling daughter, while in another, Kaavia sits on her parents' knees.
  • "Sunday Sweetness," Union and Wade captioned the latter photo. "But I'm going to refuse to nap to balance this out."

    It's been a bumper weekend for fans of the internet's greatest baby, Kaavia James Union Wade! Parents Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade shared a series of adorable photos of their daughter, including a family photo that's entirely too cute to handle. In the snap, Union and Wade kiss a smiling Kaavia, all three in coordinating outfits: Union in a silky white blouse, Wade in a tailored black suit, and Kaavia blending the two in a black and white patterned dress and a white jacket with a furry collar. Once again: the sweetest!

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    The Union-Wades were extra generous this weekend, sharing another snap on Kaavia's own Instagram account (run by her parents) from what looks like the same photo session. In the equally adorable photo, Kaavia sits on her parents' knees as they cuddle her. "Sunday Sweetness," the caption reads. "But I'm going to refuse to nap to balance this out."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    Marie Claire
    Two Years of Marie Claire Magazine
    marieclaire.com
    $15.00
    SHOP NOW

    Union and Wade opened up about parenting daughters Kaavia and Zaya in Union's Marie Claire cover interview last year. "[Motherhood] looks good on her,” Wade told MC of his wife. "This kind of joy is different from anything that she has ever experienced."

    Union also spoke about being the best ally possible to daughter Zaya, who is trans, and the lessons she and Wade learned after consulting Pose castmembers, healthcare professionals, and LGBTQ+ activists for parenting advice. "You want your child to feel freedom to be exactly as they are,” Union said, adding, "We are her lifetime lifelines to love, peace, joy, grace, protection, and compassion."

    Related Stories
    Dwyane Wade's Kids Hilariously Called Him Out
    Gabrielle Union and Kaavia Twin in Stripes
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    The Weeknd's Bloody and Bandaged Face, Explained
    Katie Thurston Is Reportedly the Next Bachelorette
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Meghan Has a Good Reason Not to Go to the U.K.
    The Word the Cambridge Kids' Nanny Can't Say
    The Queen Helped Change Law to Hide Her Wealth
    Miley Cyrus Loves Britney as Much as You Do
    A Look Back at Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Love
    The Weeknd's Super Bowl Performance Was Unreal
    Watch Gwen & Blake's Super Bowl Ad
    Fans React to 'Framing Britney Spears'