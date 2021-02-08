Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade took the cutest family photos with daughter Kaavia James Union Wade this weekend.

In one, Union and Wade kiss their smiling daughter, while in another, Kaavia sits on her parents' knees.

"Sunday Sweetness," Union and Wade captioned the latter photo. "But I'm going to refuse to nap to balance this out."

It's been a bumper weekend for fans of the internet's greatest baby, Kaavia James Union Wade! Parents Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade shared a series of adorable photos of their daughter, including a family photo that's entirely too cute to handle. In the snap, Union and Wade kiss a smiling Kaavia, all three in coordinating outfits: Union in a silky white blouse, Wade in a tailored black suit, and Kaavia blending the two in a black and white patterned dress and a white jacket with a furry collar. Once again: the sweetest!

The Union-Wades were extra generous this weekend, sharing another snap on Kaavia's own Instagram account (run by her parents) from what looks like the same photo session. In the equally adorable photo, Kaavia sits on her parents' knees as they cuddle her. "Sunday Sweetness," the caption reads. "But I'm going to refuse to nap to balance this out."

Union and Wade opened up about parenting daughters Kaavia and Zaya in Union's Marie Claire cover interview last year. "[Motherhood] looks good on her,” Wade told MC of his wife. "This kind of joy is different from anything that she has ever experienced."

Union also spoke about being the best ally possible to daughter Zaya, who is trans, and the lessons she and Wade learned after consulting Pose castmembers, healthcare professionals, and LGBTQ+ activists for parenting advice. "You want your child to feel freedom to be exactly as they are,” Union said, adding, "We are her lifetime lifelines to love, peace, joy, grace, protection, and compassion."

