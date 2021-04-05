Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, and Kaavia James Union Wade took an extremely cute series of photos to celebrate Easter Sunday.

In the snaps, Union and Wade smile in front of a floral display reading "FAMILY," while Kaavia lies on the grass in front of her parents.

Union wears a chic mint green ensemble by Fe Noel for the photos, while Wade wears a fish-print cabana shirt by Tombolo and Kaavia wears a frilly pastel dress.

Union wore the Water Me Lounge Robe and Bloom Again Embroidered Pant from Fe Noel's collaboration with Sew Trill, completing the covetable look with a cropped tee, while Wade wore the Angler Cabana Shirt from Tombolo with black pants and white sneakers. No details on Kaavia's ensemble as of yet, but I very much hope that dress comes in adult sizes.

Union shared a crucial perspective on being a working mom during a recent appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow's The goop Podcast, as People reports . Union said that the older children she shares with Wade—13-year-old Zaya, 19-year-old Zaire, and 19-year-old nephew Dahveon Morris—once thought she should give up her career because of Wade's wealth.

"They had gotten into this stage as pre-teens where they just wanted us to be like other families," Union said. "They had looked up how much their dad made and they thought that I should not work—I should just be at home like the other moms of their friends because 'Dad is rich and you should just stay home and we should be a normal family like everyone else.'"

"By the time we got married, it was just I think relief for them, which isn't always an emotion you associate with kids in this situation. And they were like, 'Ah we're a normal family! Wait. You're leaving. And dad's still rich, so what's happening here?'" she continued.

"'Sometimes, women want to work and have a career and just do other things and this is what makes me who I am. It doesn't mean I love you any less or I don't want the job or I don't love being your stepmother,'" Union said she told her children. "'I will do my best to be here for all of the things that you want me to be here [for] while at the same time, making sure that space for mom or dad is there. It is the golden seat of honor, always,'" she said. "And we just move that way."

