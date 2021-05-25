Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were forced to fire an "irresponsible" night nurse after an "incident" during the night, royal correspondent Omid Scobie said in an interview for the UK's Channel 4 documentary A Very Royal Baby: From Cradle to Crown. Scobie is the co-author of Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, along with Carolyn Durand. Meghan and Harry's struggle to find a night nurse they trusted was first reported in Finding Freedom.

Said Scobie in the documentary: "Very few people know the real story behind it. After Archie's arrival, Harry and Meghan wanted some help to establish a sleep pattern. They hired a night nanny. Whilst I can't go into someone else's employment details for legal reasons, it was an incident on one of the first nights that put the couple off from having a night nurse."

'Finding Freedom' Dey Street Books amazon.com $27.99 $11.15 (60% off) READ IT

In their book, Scobie and Durand called the first night nurse "unprofessional" and "irresponsible." After the "incident,'" Harry and Meghan were reportedly nervous to the point that they would get up and check on Archie multiple times an evening, even after hiring a night nurse they felt more comfortable with. Ultimately, the experience put the couple off the idea of having a night nurse at all.

Initially, the couple had thought they “didn’t want a Mary Poppins-type character around their child," Scobie said in an interview for the documentary. But after the incident with the night nurse, Harry and Meghan went on to hire a daytime nanny for Archie during the first months of his life.

It's not clear what the couple's plans are for their next child, a girl who is reportedly due any day now, especially as Harry and Meghan ramp up on their work projects; Meghan is releasing her first children's book, and Harry is taking on a role of Chief Impact Officer at BetterUp. Doria Ragland, Meghan's mom, is likely to spend at least a few days with them helping them adjust, as she did when Archie was born.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io