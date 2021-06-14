Beyoncé and Jay-Z's twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, turned 4 on Sunday!

The Queen shared a sweet post on her website to celebrate.

"What's better than 1 gift...2," she wrote. "Happy birthday Rumi & Sir."

Beyoncé spoke candidly about motherhood in her 2019 cover interview with Elle, opening up about navigating her career alongside her family life with Blue Ivy, Rumi, Sir, and husband Jay-Z. "I think the most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life," she said. "Making sure I am present for my kids—dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family—all while running a company can be challenging. Juggling all of those roles can be stressful, but I think that’s life for any working mom."

Beyoncé said the pregnancy losses she experienced before welcoming Blue Ivy changed her perspective on success, explaining, "Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else. Then I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper." She continued, "I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger. It’s difficult for me to go backwards. Being 'number one' was no longer my priority. My true win is creating art and a legacy that will live far beyond me."

Another lovely moment in the interview? Asked, "With all the hats you wear (chairwoman, global entertainer) and all the titles we give you (Queen, Yoncé), which brings you the greatest joy?" Beyoncé responded, "Being Blue, Rumi, and Sir’s mom."

