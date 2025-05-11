Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco are raising 10-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. On Sunday, May 11, Monaco's Royal Family shared two new photos of the Monegasque royals celebrating an important milestone.

In two photos, Jacques and Gabriella could be seen posing in white robes, and standing with their proud parents. "On this day of First Communion, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella who received this sacrament with faith and reverence," the caption explained.

While Prince Albert wore a navy suit with a silver tie for the occasion, Princess Charlene wore a blue shirt dress with capped sleeves and gold round buttons.

In November 2024, Princess Charlene opened up about Jacques and Gabriella in a wide-ranging interview with Gala magazine. "Gabriella is very curious," Charlene told the publication. "She is very intrigued by the world and life in general. She asks lots of questions and demands a lot of attention." Discussing her son, Charlene noted, "As for Jacques, he is curious and observant. [He is] more reserved, he is naturally very calm."

Former Olympic swimmer Charlene also got candid about aging during the interview, and how getting older has impacted her sporting ability. "I walk, I cycle, I swim too, but not as much as before," she told the outlet. "I don't practise swimming as intensely as in the past. When I was young, I trained very hard, I challenged myself physically. These days, it's all about moderation."

Prince Albert, Princess Gabriella, Prince Jacques, and Princess Charlene pose at Christmas. (Image credit: Éric Mathon /Palais Princier)

Prince Albert's wife continued, "It can be quite difficult because my nature is to want to beat records, win medals and surpass my limits." Charlene continued, "But, at nearly 47 years old, I can no longer do that...my body won't let me. My spirit and my heart might, but my body says no!"