Justin Timberlake Spoke Out in Support of Britney Spears After Her Conservatorship Hearing

By Emily Dixon
britney spears and justin timberlake during britney spears album release party for britney at centro fly november 6, 2001 at centro fly in new york city, new york, united states photo by james devaneywireimage
James DevaneyGetty Images

    Justin Timberlake spoke out in support of ex-girlfriend Britney Spears on Twitter Wednesday, after she asked a judge to end her 13-year conservatorship, held by father Jamie Spears, in a remote hearing. Spears told Judge Brenda Penny that the conservatorship was "abusive," adding, "I'm so angry I can't sleep, and I am depressed."

    In her devastating address, Spears said she wanted to get married and have another child, but her conservators had forced her to get an IUD. "This conservatorship is doing me way more harm then good," she said. "I'm tired of feeling alone. I deserve to have the same rights, having a child or any of those things." Spears also said she was forced to take the mood stabilizer lithium, and was once forcibly admitted to rehab after arguing with her father.

    In a series of tweets Wednesday night, Timberlake wrote, "After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body."

    "No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for," he continued. Referring to wife Jessica Biel, Timberlake wrote, "Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live."

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    As People reports, Timberlake publicly apologized to both Spears and Janet Jackson in February, after the release of New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears. The documentary addressed Timberlake and Spears' four-year relationship, from 1998 to 2002, and its aftermath—including Timberlake's "Cry Me a River" video which depicted Spears as unfaithful, and a series of interviews in which he boasted about having sex with Spears. Timberlake was widely condemned for slut-shaming his ex in the wake of the documentary.

    In his apology, Timberlake discussed both his treatment of Spears after their breakup and his failure to stand up for Janet Jackson or take responsibility for ripping off part of her costume at their 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance. "I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn or did not speak up for what was right," Timberlake posted on social media.

    "I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism," he continued. "I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed."

