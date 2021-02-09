"Framing Britney Spears," the new documentary from The New York Times (currently airing on FX and Hulu), has completely reset the cultural narrative around the pop icon, to say the very least. In a little over an hour, the doc exposes the complex—and hugely damaging—machinery that simultaneously turned Britney into the biggest pop star in the world and sapped her of her sense of self and control over her own life. Decades after the fact, we're finally realizing the collective role we all played in perpetuating her misogynistic framing in the media and her mental health struggles over the years, prompting countless viewers to issue apologies and messages of support to the star online.



One apology that has yet to arrive? Justin Timberlake's. About 20 minutes into "Framing Britney Spears," the focus shifts to the breakup heard 'round the world, when Brit and JT called it quits in 2002 after three years of dating. In the aftermath of their split, Timberlake was portrayed in the media as a sensitive musician with a broken heart, while Britney made headlines for her "wild nights" and apparent "betrayal" of Timberlake, and was chastised in an interview with Diane Sawyer for causing her ex-boyfriend "so much pain, so much suffering." Because all breakups are completely one-sided, right?

Timberlake, meanwhile, did absolutely nothing to rectify the narrative that positioned him as the victim of Britney's actions as the apparently remorseless villain in their relationship. In fact, he further encouraged and profited off the rumors that he'd been cheated on by a man-eating vixen with his music video for "Cry Me a River," one of his first solo singles. The video acts as something of a revenge fantasy for Timberlake, who breaks into his ex-girlfriend's home and films himself making out with an anonymous dark-haired woman there, then leaves that video playing on the TV for his ex—a blonde dressed in Britney's then-trademark newsboy hat and low-rise bootcut jeans—to discover. Wow, so clever and not at all sexist!

The former boy bander has yet to comment on "Framing Britney Spears," but in the meantime, plenty of viewers have taken to his Instagram comments and their own social media feeds to demand that he issue a formal apology for the role he played in dehumanizing his ex and delegitimizing her own experience in the breakup.

Some are calling on JT to apologize to Britney

The internet looking for Justin’s explanation/apology. pic.twitter.com/pGW8GSeQ3f — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) February 9, 2021

still waiting for justin timberlake to publicly apologize to britney spears — gh (@GabbieHanna) February 7, 2021

Today’s a great day for @jtimberlake to publicly own up to his misogyny and apologize to Britney Spears. #FramingBritneySpears #FreeBritney — Andrew Smith (@andrew_a_smith) February 8, 2021

Justin Timberlake has done a lot of shit that he needs to apologize for, but his treatment of Britney is at the top of the list. I want a public apology, and acknowledgement of the harm he’s done. — Sarah Putterman (@msputterman) February 6, 2021

who is justin timberlake’s PR? because now would be an excellent time to make a long, thoughtful, heartfelt, statement apologizing to both britney and janet. wrap it in a ‘i was a young man doing what i was told and i see how incredibly misogynistic and harmful my actions were’ — denver sean. (@DNVRSN) February 9, 2021

Everyone owes Britney an apology, but especially Justin Timberlake and Diane Sawyer. #FramingBritney #FreeBritney — Kristen Power (@KPow11) February 7, 2021

I know it’s more popular to blame the woman, but Justin Timberlake owes Britney a muchhhhh bigger apology than the already enormous apology Diane Sawyer owes her. — Meaghan Oppenheimer (@MoppyOpps) February 9, 2021

So we all agree that Justin Timberlake has always been the villain and owes Britney an apology now right? Okay cool. — claudia 🌸 (@claudyyday) February 8, 2021

Others are simply fuming over his behavior

Watching this Britney doc and YES 2021 in the year we publicly acknowledge that Justin Timberlake LAUNCHED HIS CAREER BY SLUT-SHAMING BRITNEY. He completely capitalized on their private relationship. Dickhole. #FramingBritneySpears — Lady from the Poconos (@ladypocono) February 6, 2021

Can we just talk about the fact Justin timberlake bragged about taking Britney Spears virginity and sold stories to magazines for front cover spreads blasting it and was applauded! If that was a woman doing it she would instantly be cancelled and branded a ‘slut’ #FreeBritney — A'WHORA (@awhoraofficial) February 9, 2021

hate when you watch a documentary before bed and then just lie there consumed with a desire to fistfight justin timberlake — Sarah Lazarus (@sarahclazarus) February 9, 2021

This Britney Spears doc got me over here feeling AWFUL for a blonde white woman during Black History Month so you know they treated her horribly. Society is sick. Never thought I could dislike Justin Timberlake's ol' Ramen noodle headass more. Shame on everybody. #FreeBritney — Janelle James , moody clown. (@janellejcomedy) February 8, 2021

Twenty-five minutes into the nyt britney doc and ready to slowly pull out each of justin timberlake’s teeth with a wrench — Natalie Walker (@nwalks) February 6, 2021

Justin Timberlake should be ashamed for allowing the world to tarnish Britney’s while using it for his own personal gain. — BIMINI! (@biminibabes) February 9, 2021

Justin timberlake exploiting the media’s obsession with tearing her down by capitalizing from their break up by releasing a defamatory music video & bragging about fcking her & became a legend while they tore her down was also a disturbing reminder of how misogynistic society is — 👑 Farrah Moan (@farrahrized) February 9, 2021

And many are bringing up the part he played in similarly villainizing Janet Jackson in 2004

what is joe biden and kamala harris’ plans to finally make justin timberlake pay for his crimes against janet jackson and britney spears — brie. (@briebxrries) February 7, 2021

Crazy how Justin Timberlake had such a hand in fucking over the careers and lives of two of the most talented women in music, ever.



Anyways stream Janet Jackson and Britney Spears and I hope both women have an AMAZING day. — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) February 7, 2021

the only way i will ever know peace is by getting a Britney/Janet half time show. it's the only way we can truly get revenge on Justin Timberlake. — Princess of Genovia (@megancarterxo) February 7, 2021

Justin Timberlake’s career catapulted at the expense of two brilliant women in Pop music (Janet Jackson & Britney Spears) & to this day, he has yet to take ownership of his grotesque actions. — 𝕮𝖔𝖚𝖗𝖙 𝕶𝖎𝖒 💥 (@TheCourtKim) February 7, 2021

the ascent of justin timberlake in the wreckage of both britney spears and janet jackson is really something we have to answer for — Terron Moore (@Terr) February 6, 2021

Can’t stop thinking about how Justin Timberlake got to skate by without injuring his reputation while Janet Jackson and Britney Spears got publicly destroyed after professional (Janet) and romantic (Britney) entanglements with him.



Misogyny, man. — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) February 7, 2021

It's clear from Justin Timberlake's career choices that he allows for women to take the fall in order to avoid accountability--Britney Spears, Janet Jackson---both major pop stars where the former influenced the latter in terms of performance and sexual charisma. — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) February 7, 2021

Today is a great day for Justin Timberlake to apologize to Britney Spears. Tomorrow would be a great day to apologize to Janet Jackson. — dustin (@dustincjames) February 6, 2021

