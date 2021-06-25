Courteney Cox spoke about being the only Friends lead never to receive an Emmy nomination, admitting the snub "hurt."

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow both won Emmys for their roles, while Matt LeBlanc received three nominations and David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry were both nominated once.

"When every single cast member was nominated but me, it definitely hurt my feelings," Cox shared. "I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, 'Oh, I’m the only one?' It hurt."

Of the six actors who comprised Friends' core cast, Courteney Cox was the only one never to receive an Emmy nomination—and during an appearance on the Howard Stern Show, Cox said the snub stung. Speaking alongside co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, who both won Emmys for their Friends roles, Cox shared, "It always hurt my feelings."

Alongside Aniston and Kudrow's wins, Matt LeBlanc received three Emmy nods, while David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry were both nominated once. "When every single cast member was nominated but me, it definitely hurt my feelings," Cox said, as Metro reports. "I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, 'Oh, I’m the only one?' It hurt."

"I just sometimes want to be included in certain things," she continued, before addressing Kudrow and Aniston. "These girls on the show and the guys, everyone deserved every [nomination]. I’m in awe of both of your talent."

Cox added that her 2010 Golden Globes nomination for Cougar Town helped to soothe her disappointment. "The only thing that made me feel good, because they’ve all won and they’ve gotten so many accolades, I got nominated for Cougar Town the first year—a Golden Globe," she said. "And I want to say, 'Oh, who cares?' It meant everything to me."

"I wanted my peers to respect me and I know that the Golden Globes is not your peers, necessarily, but it’s like, 'Ah!' It took a little of the sting out," Cox explained.



