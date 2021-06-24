Today's Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston Said a Male Actor Was Unpleasant on the 'Friends' Set

By Emily Dixon
beverly hills, california january 05 jennifer aniston arrives at the 77th annual golden globe awards attends the 77th annual golden globe awards at the beverly hilton hotel on january 05, 2020 in beverly hills, california photo by steve granitzwireimage
Steve GranitzGetty Images
  • Jennifer Aniston said one Friends guest star was unpleasant to work with, speaking on the Howard Stern Show Wednesday.
  • "It was as if they were just too 'above' this, to be on a sitcom," Aniston explained.
  • "The funny thing is, that male did apologize about their behavior years later, and just said, 'I was so nervous, to be honest, that I wasn't on my best behavior,'" she added.

    In the wake of the Friends reunion, the sitcom's stars are reflecting on their time on the show—and the guest actors who weren't so great to work with. Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox were interviewed on the Howard Stern Show Wednesday, and Aniston revealed one male actor didn't seem thrilled to be on set.

    "The funny thing is, that male did apologize about their behavior years later, and just said, 'I was so nervous, to be honest, that I wasn't on my best behavior,'" Aniston began, as People reports, before explaining why said actor irritated her. "It was as if they were just too 'above' this, to be on a sitcom."

    "I remember when we were doing a network run-through, the network and the producers would just laugh. And this person would be like, 'Listen to them, just laughing at their own jokes. So stupid, not even funny,'" Aniston said. "It was just like, 'What are you doing here? Your attitude, this is not what we're all about. This is a wonderful, warm place to be, and you're coming into our home and just shitting on it.'"

    Dr. Richard Burke fans needn't worry—the actor in question wasn't Tom Selleck, Aniston revealed. After joking, "You just don't know how cruel and unusual he is," she added, "Tom has an angel's halo over his head, it's just a permanent halo over Tom's head."

