Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Jennifer Aniston Reunited For a Voting PSA

By Emily Dixon
beverly hills, california november 07 l r courteney cox, winner of the artists inspiration award jennifer aniston and lisa kudrow attend sag aftra foundations 4th annual patron of the artists awards at wallis annenberg center for the performing arts on november 07, 2019 in beverly hills, california photo by gregg deguiregetty images for sag aftra foundation
Gregg DeGuireGetty Images
  • Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, and Jennifer Aniston really, really want you to register to vote.
  • The women of Friends posted a sweet Instagram PSA, urging people to check their voter registration—and ask their friends (get it?) to do so too.
  • "Friends don't let friends skip elections," the video caption read.

    A Friends reunion always goes down well, especially when said reunion is in service of a good cause. Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Jennifer Aniston used their recent hangout to promote the "I am a voter" movement's "Friends don't let friends skip elections" campaign, which, for obvious reasons, is a natural fit for the Friends stars.

    Kudrow shared a super cute photo with Cox and Aniston (side note: Jen, wanna share where your sweater's from?), tagging @Iamavoter and captioning the post, "Friends don't let friends skip elections. Text FRIENDS to 26797 to make sure you are registered. And tag your friends below to remind them to check their registration #registerafriendday."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Cox, meanwhile, shared a video taken on the same occasion, in which Aniston whispers to her co-stars.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Confusingly, the video has no sound, so I guess we'll all just have to use our imagination to figure out what was said.

    This is the second PSA from the Friends ladies in the space of a week: Previously, Cox and Aniston shared a series of posts to encourage their followers to wear face masks. Cox posted a cute video of her dogs, Harley and Hopper, ending with both pups wearing a mask, while Aniston shared a harrowing photo of her friend, Kevin, who was hospitalized after contracting COVID-19.

    "We can't be so naive to think we can outrun this...if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask," Aniston wrote. "Just think about those who've already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid affects all ages."

