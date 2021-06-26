Princess Diana Saw Prince Harry as Prince William's "Wingman," Her Biographer Says

Prince William and Prince Harry's ongoing feud would have made their late mother, Princess Diana, "very upset," according to her royal biographer.

In a new interview, Andrew Morton, author of Diana: Her True Story, revealed that the late royal spoke to him on "several occasions" about her vision for her sons' future relationship.

"hSe saw Harry as the wingman for William in what ultimately would be a very solitary, somber job as future king," Morton said.

In a recent appearance on the U.K. talk show Loose Women, Andrew Morton, who worked closely with the late royal in writing her 1992 biography, Diana: Her True Story, weighed in on how Diana would have felt about Prince William and Prince Harry's ongoing feud.

"Diana said to me quite clearly on several occasions that she saw Harry as the wingman for William in what ultimately would be a very solitary, somber job as future king," Morton explained, according to People. "She would have been very upset at the way these two have split apart."

Morton also predicted that, if Diana were alive today, she would be working actively to help her sons repair their relationship.

"Knowing [the brothers'] personalities intimately, as a mother would do, she would be working out, perhaps with Prince Charles by her side, a way to reconcile them," he said.

