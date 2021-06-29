Prince Harry praised young changemakers at the Diana Awards Monday.

"Later this week, my brother and I are recognizing what would have been our mum's 60th birthday, and she would be so proud of you all for living authentic life with purpose and with compassion for others," Harry said in a virtual address.

On Thursday, Harry and William will unveil a statue of Princess Diana at Kensington Palace.

"I'm truly honored to be celebrating your work, your commitment to change making, and the vital role that you've taken on representing a new generation of humanitarianism," the Duke of Sussex told honorees in a video address.

"Later this week, my brother and I are recognizing what would have been our mum's 60th birthday, and she would be so proud of you all for living authentic life with purpose and with compassion for others," he continued. Harry and brother Prince William will attend a ceremony at Kensington Palace Thursday, where they'll unveil a statue of Diana on her birthday.

"Our mum believed that young people have the power to change the world. She believed in your strength because she saw it day in and day out, and in the faces of young people exactly like you, she witnessed a boundless enthusiasm and passion, and I too see those same values shine through," Harry said. "Meg and I fundamentally believe that our world is at the cusp of change, real change for the good of all. But the question before us is what that change will look like."

The Duke of Sussex went on to address the stark social inequalities highlighted by the coronavirus pandemic. "The COVID-19 crisis exposed severe inequities and imbalances around the world. We saw the disproportionate effect of this pandemic on communities of color; on women; on underserved communities and on less wealthy countries," he said. "We have seen—and unless we take swift action, we will continue to see—a disparity in our humanitarian and moral obligation to vaccinate the world."

"There is great need for young leadership, and there is no greater time to be a young leader," he said. "To all the 2021 Diana Award recipients, thank you for inspiring us with your brilliance, your determination, and your compassion."

"Never be afraid to do what's right," Harry concluded. "Stand up for what you believe in and trust that when you live by truth and in service to others, people will see that, just as they did with my mum."

