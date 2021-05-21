In his new Apple TV+ docuseries The Me You Can't See, Prince Harry revealed sweet new details about Archie Harrison, his two-year-old son with Meghan Markle. Among them: Some of Archie's first words were "Grandma Diana." Harry said: "I've got a photo up in his nursery...and it was one of the first words that he said. Apart from 'mama', 'papa', it was then 'grandma', 'grandma Diana'. It's the sweetest thing but at the same time makes me really sad."

Harry also shared short clips of his son for the docuseries, marking the first time that he and Meghan have shared photos of Archie's face. The new clips show Archie playing on a swing and frolicking with his mom on the beach. Previously, Harry had shared another of Archie's first words with James Cordon: "crocodile." "Crocodile, three syllables," he told Cordon. "He is hysterical, he's got the most amazing personality. He's already putting three, four words together, he's already singing songs."

Apple

Of Diana, Harry said: "I wish she could have met Meghan. I wish she was around for Archie." He also spoke candidly and at length about the mental health struggles he faced in the aftermath of his mom's death. "I was so angry with what happened to her, and the fact that there was no justice at all...The same people that chased her through that tunnel photographed her dying on the back seat of that car."

He shared his memories of the funeral: “It was like I was outside my body and just walking along doing what was expected of me. Showing one tenth of the emotion that everyone else was showing.” Looking at the sobbing crowds, he thought: “This is my mum. You haven’t even met her.”

