Prince George is Prince William's Mini-Me In a Suit at a Soccer Game

Prince George and his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, showed up to support England in a major Euro 2020 soccer match at Wembley Stadium Tuesday—George and William matching in striped ties and dark suits, Kate in a fire-engine red Zara blazer. During the game, which pitted England against Germany in the round of 16 match, the little prince looked somber and focused, applauding when the crowd did and carefully watching the action. His siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were not part of the outing.

The little prince is a major soccer fan, with his dad saying in 2019 that Prince George listens to the Three Lions football anthem every morning when he wakes up. " I thought it would fade away but it hasn't. He still plays it every day," Prince William said. And during a charity soccer game in March of 2019, George's mom Kate Middleton joked, “I should have picked up some tips from George!"

Here's the family singing the England national anthem:

Big moment for Prince George as he joins William and Kate at Wembley! Singing the national anthem: #ENGGER #DukeandDuchessofCambridge pic.twitter.com/l2X58n0VF6 — Emily Nash (@emynash) June 29, 2021

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly try not to treat George, the heir to the throne, any differently from his siblings—but he does know that he'll be king someday, according to royal historian Robert Lacey. "William has not revealed to the world how and when he broke the big news to his son. Maybe one day George will tell us the story himself. But sometime around the boy's seventh birthday in the summer of 2020 it is thought that his parents went into more detail about what the little prince's life of future royal 'service and duty' would particularly involve," Lacey wrote in his book Battle of Brothers, per the Daily Mail. "William's aim as a father, the prince stressed, was to give his son 'a normal family upbringing,' enabling the monarchy 'to stay relevant and keep up with modern times.'"

George is often "singled out" to spend time with his grandmother, the Queen, royal expert Katie Nicholl has said—and although the youngest two are likely too little to understand why, George himself does know that he's "different," per Nicholl.

