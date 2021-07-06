Britney Spears' manager, Larry Rudolph, has resigned, saying Spears might retire from the entertainment industry.

Britney Spears' manager Larry Rudolph, who has worked for Spears since the '90s, has submitted his resignation, stating that Spears is considering retirement. In a letter to her father Jamie Spears and court-appointed co-conservator Jodi Montgomery, Rudolph said he last communicated with Spears over two and a half years ago, at which time she told him she was considering an "indefinite work hiatus," and had since heard she planned to officially retire.

"As you know, I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details," Rudolph wrote, in a letter obtained by Deadline. "I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed."

In a court hearing last month, Spears asked a judge to end her "abusive" 13-year conservatorship, saying she'd been forced to perform and was put on the mood stabilizer lithium against her will. Spears also said she wanted to get married and have another child, but had been prevented by her conservators from having her IUD removed.

Last week, documents were filed denying Spears' November request to have father Jamie Spears removed from her conservatorship. While wealth management firm the Bessemer Trust was approved as a co-conservator, the firm has since petitioned to be removed from Spears' case, as the Guardian reports.

Read Rudolph's full letter of resignation below:

James P. Spears and Jodi Montgomery, as co-executors of the estate of Britney Spears:

It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus. Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire.

As you know, I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details. I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.

Please accept this letter as my formal resignation.

I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together. I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been.



Larry Rudolph





Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

