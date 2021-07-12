Today's Top Stories
Prince George Might Leave London to Attend School in Berkshire and Board Part-Time

By Kayleigh Roberts
kings lynn, england december 25 prince george of cambridge attends the christmas day church service at church of st mary magdalene on the sandringham estate on december 25, 2019 in kings lynn, united kingdom photo by poolsamir husseinwireimage
Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images
  • There is growing speculation that Prince George might leave London next school year to attend a boarding school in Berkshire.
    • Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly been looking into schools and real estate in the Berkshire area, but aren't expected to leave London full-time. If George attends school in the countryside, he's expected to be a part-time boarder.
      • "Nothing has been decided and of course they could very well decide to keep the children at Thomas’s, but William and Kate have recently visited schools in the Berkshire area, which has got a lot of people talking," a source told the Daily Mail.

        Prince George could be headed for some big changes soon.

        According to a report from the Mirror, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's oldest child might be leaving London to attend school in the country (specifically in Berkshire) for the upcoming school year.

        The speculation about changes to George's educational plans is being fueled by a few things. First, the young royal turns eight later this month, which will make him the same age his dad, Prince William, was when he started attending Ludgrove School in Berkshire. William attended Ludgrove until he started at prestigious private school Eton College in 1995, when he was 13.

        The second bit of evidence that seems to support a change of schools for George are reports that William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have been looking into both schools in the Berkshire area, as well as local real estate.

        A full-time move to Berkshire for the entire Cambridge family is possible, but not considered likely at this time. According to the Mirror report, speculation indicates "it's more likely the family would stay based in London during term time and opt for flexi boarding options for the children in Berkshire, although nothing has been confirmed yet."

        Right now, George and his sister, Princess Charlotte, attend Thomas's Battersea Prep School in London, while the youngest Cambridge kid, two-year-old Prince Louis, attends Willcocks Nursery in Kensington.

        "Nothing has been decided and of course they could very well decide to keep the children at Thomas’s, but William and Kate have recently visited schools in the Berkshire area, which has got a lot of people talking," a source told the Daily Mail of the possibility of a transfer for George.

