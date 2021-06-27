Today's Top Stories
Prince William and Prince Harry "Started Quarrelling" at Prince Philip's Funeral, According to Royal Historian

windsor, england april 17 peter phillips, prince william, duke of cambridge and prince harry, duke of sussex during the ceremonial procession during the funeral of prince philip, duke of edinburgh at windsor castle on april 17, 2021 in windsor, england prince philip of greece and denmark was born 10 june 1921, in greece he served in the british royal navy and fought in wwii he married the then princess elizabeth on 20 november 1947 and was created duke of edinburgh, earl of merioneth, and baron greenwich by king vi he served as prince consort to queen elizabeth ii until his death on april 9 2021, months short of his 100th birthday his funeral takes place today at windsor castle with only 30 guests invited due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions photo by alastair grantwpa poolgetty images
    • In a recent article, royal historian and biographer Robert Lacey offered new insights into how the reunion went.
      • Lacey reports that things were still very tense between the brothers and that a source close to the royals told him, "the rage and anger between those two has grown so incredibly deep. Too many harsh and wounding things have been said."

        Prince William and Prince Harry reunited for the first time in months this spring for Prince Philip's funeral, but the reunion didn't go well, it seems.

        In a new article for the Daily Mail, royal historian and biographer Robert Lacey, author of Battle of Brothers, wrote about the moment. Although Lacey said there was hope that the funeral would "bring the warring brothers together," things quickly took a bad turn and they were arguing "within minutes of the siblings getting inside the castle and beyond camera vision."

        "They started quarrelling again," Lacey added.

        Lacey also cited a family friend who described just how tense things were between Will and Harry at the funeral.

        "There they were, at each other's throats as fiercely as ever," the royal source told Lacey. "The rage and anger between those two has grown so incredibly deep. Too many harsh and wounding things have been said."

        According to Lacey, "there was no reconciliation" between the brothers when Harry was in the United Kingdom for Philip's funeral and their conflict "does not seem likely to end any time soon."

        We can only hope, of course, that these reports aren't accurate and that the royals are able to mend their relationship while Harry is in the U.K. this month ahead of the unveiling of Princess Diana's memorial statue at Kensington Palace.

