Meghan Markle Didn't Use Her Royal Title on Lilibet's Birth Certificate, But Prince Harry Did

By Kayleigh Roberts
sydney, australia october 19 no uk sales for 28 days prince harry, duke of sussex and meghan, duchess of sussex visit macarthur girls high school on october 19, 2018 in sydney, australia the duke and duchess of sussex are on their official 16 day autumn tour visiting cities in australia, fiji, tonga and new zealand photo by poolsamir husseinwireimage
Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images
    • In addition to details about the time and place of Lili's birth, Harry and Meghan styled their named differently compared to the way they appeared on certificate for their oldest child, Archie Harrison.
      • Harry still used his royal title on Lili's birth certificate, but Meghan opted not to use hers at all.

        Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are doing some things differently their second time around as parents.

        As People reports, the birth certificate for the couple's daughter, Lilibet Diana, was recently revealed publicly and there are some key differences between it and the birth certificate of their oldest child, Archie Harrison. Specifically, there are some major differences in how Harry and Meghan's names appear on the document and those differences are two-fold. First, Harry and Meghan's names appear differently on Lili's birth certificate than they did on Archie's and second, they chose very different ways to identify themselves on the new document.

        On Lilibet's birth certificate, Harry's first name is first name is filled in as "The Duke of Sussex," while "His Royal Highness" is used as his last name. Meghan, on the other hand, opted not to use her royal titles at all on Lili's birth certificate, instead listing her name as Rachel Meghan Markle. According to People, the document required the couple's legal names and Meghan's maiden name.

        This is very different than how the couple styled their names on Archie's birth certificate, on which Harry and Meghan listed their names as "His Royal Highness Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex" and "Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex," respectively.

        Another difference? On Archie's birth certificate, Harry and Meghan's occupations are listed as "Prince" and"Princess of the United Kingdom," according to People. Lili's Californian birth certificate doesn't include either parent's occupations. It does include some other new tidbits about the Sussexes' daughter's birth though, including the fact that she was born at 11:40 a.m. on June 4 and that Harry and Meghan welcomed her at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

