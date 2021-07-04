A Royal Fan Tweeted Her Story of Running into Kate Middleton and Prince Louis Playing in Hyde Park

Earlier this week, a royal fan had a "literal run-in" with two members of the royal family: Kate Middleton and Prince Louis.

Mayleen Ramey shared her story on Twitter on June 30, writing over the course of five tweets about seeing the young royal riding his bike in Hyde Park with his mom and a man who appeared to be a member of the royals' security team chasing after him.

Although Mayleen initially thought the young boy was Prince George, other Twitter users pointed out that the seven-year-old royal would have been in school at the time of the encounter, making it much more likely that it was the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest son, Louis.

Kate Middleton is playing an active role in helping her youngest child, Prince Louis, master riding a bike—at least according to an eye witness report from a royal fan going viral on Twitter.

In a Twitter thread posted on June 30, Mayleen Ramey, co-founder and creative director of tennis-focused program Outside the Ball, shared her story of her "literal run-in" with the royals on an outing at Hyde Park in London.



In a series of five tweets, Ramey wrote:

"Had the most random & epic 'celeb spotting' this morning in London. It was a literal run-in as we almost collided. It started as a grumpy day. I was stressed and sleep-deprived, grumbling to myself as a dragged my sleepy bum to dance class in Hyde Park.

As I was approaching the Queen’s Gate entrance, I see a young boy on a bike racing towards me on the sidewalk, while gleefully saying 'I can’t go slower!' as his Mom chases inches behind.

As I do when I see all kids, I break into a grin and say a big 'hiiii!' as he zooms by. It takes me about half a second to realize this adorable boy and his Mom are faces I’ve seen thousands of times. I then notice a breathless, masked man in a suit running after the two, clearly having been outpaced.

I stop for a second to register this random, magical, royal moment...as I’ve just had an almost literal run-in with HRH Duchess Kate Middleton and Prince George! On a sidewalk! In the middle of London!!

I then immediately gasp in horror as I realize I’ve probably broken all Royal protocol by yelling out 'hiii' to the third in line to the throne

I walk away, elated & embarrassed. What started as a day turned into one I’ll never forget. Thank you @KensingtonRoyal."

Now, you may be thinking, "But you said it was Prince Louis and Ramey's tweets *clearly* say it was George. The correction about exactly which royal kid was whizzing by on a bike was made shortly after, in an exchange with a fellow royal fan who pointed out that George, who is seven, would have been in school at the time of Ramey's royal run-in.

"I’ll bet it was Louis and not George," twitter user @LadyParky79 wrote. "He would have been in school."



"Ah! Didn’t realize that, it all happened so quickly was hoping someone else who had seen them would tweet about it and confirm," Ramey replied. "I’d love to know!"

