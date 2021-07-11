Prince George Reportedly "Begged" Prince William to Bring Him Along to the European Football Championship

Last month, royal fans were treated to a rare public appearance by Prince William and Kate Middleton's oldest son, Prince George.

George joined both of his parents to attend the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 football match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium in London.

According to royal expert Duncan Larcombe, George "begged" his parents to take him to the match and then dressed in a suit to match the one his father wore. "George idolizes his dad," Larcombe said. "That’s why we saw him looking so smart in his suit—he really wanted to dress like William."

Prince George knows what he likes and two of the things at the top of that list are football (or soccer, as Americans would call it) and his dad, Prince William.

Last month, George made a rare public appearance at Wembley Stadium in London to watch the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 football match between England and Germany.

George's appearance came as a surprise because he wasn't originally supposed to attend. According to royal expert Duncan Larcombe, the seven-year-old (who is a well-known football fanatic) "begged" his parents to take him.

"William would never have normally taken him to the football because it was an official outing in his role as president of the FA, but George absolutely begged to be allowed to come along," Larcombe told OK magazine (per the Daily Mail).

According to Larcombe, George is a "pretty big character" and "twisted his parents' arms" to get to go.

"That’s why Kate came, so that when William had to meet all the dignitaries, George could stay with her," Larcombe added.

George's insistence on attending the match wasn't just about his love of soccer though. It was also a chance to spend some quality time with his dad, who experts say is his "hero."

"George idolizes his dad," Larcombe explained. "That’s why we saw him looking so smart in his suit—he really wanted to dress like William."

The outing was also an opportunity for George to practice socializing with very famous and important people. At the match, the Cambridge's were spotted chatting with David Beckham and sitting one row in front of Ed Sheeran.

It's not clear yet if George will join Will and Kate again for the final Euro 2020 at Wembley tonight, but we so hope he does.

Kayleigh Roberts

