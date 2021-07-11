Today's Top Stories
1
Jennifer Coolidge Is the Queen of Camp
2
Will Women Be the First People on Mars?
3
Kristin Urquiza Wants Justice for COVID-19 Victims
4
The Colors Everyone Will Be Wearing This Fall
5
Andie MacDowell Goes Gray for Cannes

Prince George Reportedly "Begged" Prince William to Bring Him Along to the European Football Championship

By Kayleigh Roberts
london, england june 29 prince william, president of the football association and prince george along with catherine, duchess of cambridge celebrate during the uefa euro 2020 championship round of 16 match between england and germany at wembley stadium on june 29, 2021 in london, england photo by carl recine poolgetty images
Carl Recine - PoolGetty Images
    • George joined both of his parents to attend the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 football match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium in London.
      • According to royal expert Duncan Larcombe, George "begged" his parents to take him to the match and then dressed in a suit to match the one his father wore. "George idolizes his dad," Larcombe said. "That’s why we saw him looking so smart in his suit—he really wanted to dress like William."

        Prince George knows what he likes and two of the things at the top of that list are football (or soccer, as Americans would call it) and his dad, Prince William.

        Last month, George made a rare public appearance at Wembley Stadium in London to watch the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 football match between England and Germany.

        George's appearance came as a surprise because he wasn't originally supposed to attend. According to royal expert Duncan Larcombe, the seven-year-old (who is a well-known football fanatic) "begged" his parents to take him.

        "William would never have normally taken him to the football because it was an official outing in his role as president of the FA, but George absolutely begged to be allowed to come along," Larcombe told OK magazine (per the Daily Mail).

        According to Larcombe, George is a "pretty big character" and "twisted his parents' arms" to get to go.

        topshot l to r prince william, duke of cambridge, prince george of cambridge, and catherine, duchess of cambridge, celebrate the win in the uefa euro 2020 round of 16 football match between england and germany at wembley stadium in london on june 29, 2021 photo by john sibley pool afp photo by john sibleypoolafp via getty images
        JOHN SIBLEYGetty Images

        "That’s why Kate came, so that when William had to meet all the dignitaries, George could stay with her," Larcombe added.

        George's insistence on attending the match wasn't just about his love of soccer though. It was also a chance to spend some quality time with his dad, who experts say is his "hero."

        "George idolizes his dad," Larcombe explained. "That’s why we saw him looking so smart in his suit—he really wanted to dress like William."

        The outing was also an opportunity for George to practice socializing with very famous and important people. At the match, the Cambridge's were spotted chatting with David Beckham and sitting one row in front of Ed Sheeran.

        london, england june 29 prince william, president of the football association along with catherine, duchess of cambridge and prince george with david beckham during the uefa euro 2020 championship round of 16 match between england and germany at wembley stadium on june 29, 2021 in london, england photo by eamonn mccormack uefauefa via getty images
        Eamonn McCormack - UEFAGetty Images
        london, england june 29 prince william, president of the football association and prince george along with catherine, duchess of cambridge celebrate during the uefa euro 2020 championship round of 16 match between england and germany at wembley stadium on june 29, 2021 in london, england photo by carl recine poolgetty images
        Carl Recine - PoolGetty Images

        It's not clear yet if George will join Will and Kate again for the final Euro 2020 at Wembley tonight, but we so hope he does.

        Related Stories
        Kate Stunned on Her Wimbledon Date with William
        Kate and Meghan Are in a Better Place Now
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Charles & Harry Planned Secret Meeting This Month
        Kate Stunned on Her Wimbledon Date with William
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Kate and Meghan Are in a Better Place Now
        Meghan Didn't Use Her Royal Title on New Document
        The Queen Vetoed Princess Beatrice's Original Name
        Philip Wouldn't Want the Queen to Sit & Mourn Him
        Kate Is Self-Isolating After COVID Exposure
        Meghan Might Join Harry in the U.K. in September
        Kate and Louis Ran into a Royal Fan in the Park
        Harry Flew to LA Amid News Meghan's Uncle Died