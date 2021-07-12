Bella Hadid wore Schiaparelli couture on the Cannes red carpet Sunday.

The stunning look included a gilded brass necklace in the shape of the passageways of the lungs.

Hadid recently went Instagram official with new boyfriend Marc Kalman.

While I'm sorely tempted to fill this entire article with breathing-related puns, I'll stick instead to the facts: Bella Hadid returned to the Cannes red carpet Sunday in a truly astonishing couture look. Attending the premiere of Tre Piani (Three Floors), the supermodel wore a form-fitting, full-length black gown by Schiaparelli, with a neckline cut below her chest. Resting on top, a gilded brass necklace encrusted with rhinestones, mimicking an "anatomical cast of bronchi," as Vogue reports. Now, if you'll allow me just one extremely low-hanging pun: Hadid looked breathtaking!

Hadid's ensemble, by the way, is pretty much straight off the runway: According to Vogue, the look made its debut a mere week ago during couture week in Paris, in a salon presentation of Daniel Roseberry's fall 2021 collection for Schiaparelli. Oh, to be a supermodel!

In other news, Hadid just made it Instagram official with her reported new boyfriend, art director Marc Kalman. "Time of my life," she captioned an Instagram gallery. "Healthy, Working and Loved." The very last slide? A snap of herself and Kalman kissing, both looking gloriously happy.

Hadid met Kalman, whose design portfolio includes album artwork and tour merch for Travis Scott, through work in New York City, an insider told E! "He has been the creative behind many fashion projects and they have crossed paths several times," the source shared.

And he's already won the approval of family members Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, and Yolanda Hadid. "She's introduced him to her family and they all think he's a great guy," the insider revealed. "He's hung out with Gigi, Zayn and Yolanda on several occasions and they all approve and love him." Cute!

