Bella Hadid Kicks Off Her Cannes Heels for Nike Air Max Sneakers
She stepped into a new fashion persona while she was at it.
Is the Crown Princess of Cannes, Bella Hadid, already tired of the festival's restrictive head-to-toe dress code? Her quick flight to London, and quick-change into Nike sneakers, says yes.
Hadid had an excuse for leaving the French Riviera a full week before the Cannes conclusion (aside from avoiding the chatter around her Saint Laurent dresses, Chopard diamonds, and their potential compliance with the festival's sartorial mandates). Her fragrance brand, Ôrebella, is launching in the U.K., and she needed to personally oversee her gemstone-inspired perfume bottles' debut in a new market. And the minute she made it across the English channel for the May 14 occasion, she stepped out of her Cannes-mandated heels and into a pair of retro Nike Air Max sneakers.
Heading to a London studio, the model layered her anti-trend sneakers beneath a ruffled polka dot skirt and leather jacket, plus her trusty Saint Laurent Sac De Jour tote bag. The combination blended the whimsy of Copenhagen—where skirts and sneakers are practically the uniform—with the edge of London's typical street style. Her sneakers resembled the Nike Air Max 95, though the brand hasn't yet confirmed the exact model she's wearing.
These days, the celebrity sneaker market is dominated by two related trends. Retro runners like the Adidas Tokyo and Puma Speedcat dominate one end; ballet sneakers with ribbon-like laces rule the other. Hadid herself spent early spring devoted to the latter category, making several appearances in pairs of Vivaia's pointe shoe-inspired kicks.
Chunkier sneakers like a variation of Nike Air Maxes are a step in a new direction. While Kaia Gerber, Dakota Johnson, and Jennifer Lawrence have been devoted to the Nike V2K Max for the past year or so, Hadid hasn't chosen a similarly amped-up style. (That is, in the public eye.) Between the bouncy, supportive soles and the minimalist, goes-with-everything design, her newfound Nike appreciation is easy to unpack.
Some red carpet watchers might have hoped for a streak of outfits to rival last year's marathon showing, where Hadid stacked vintage Versace, runway Saint Laurent, and as-yet-unreleased Jacquemus in rapid succession. But actually, Hadid gave her followers something even better: a fresh Nike sneaker and another outfit template anyone can emulate.
Shop Nike Air Max Sneakers Inspired by Bella Hadid
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire. She is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, and emerging brands. In 8+ years as a journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from profiles on insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking brand collaboration news. She covers events like the Met Gala every year, and gets exclusive insight into red carpet looks through her column, The Close-Up.
Previously, Halie reported at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College.
