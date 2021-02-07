Today's Top Stories
Aaron Rodgers Reveals He's Engaged Amid Shailene Woodley Dating Rumors

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • In a televised speech Saturday for the NFL Honors awards, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced that he's engaged.
    • The announcement comes amid recent rumors that the 37-year-old NFL player has been dating 29-year-old actress Shailene Woodley, leading to speculation that she's the woman he referred to when thanking, "my fiancée."
      • ""I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career," Rodgers said while reflecting on 2020 while accepting the AP Most Valuable Player award. "So I’d like to thank, first and foremost, my teammates for their support, their inspiration, protection, incredible play on the field…off the field I’ve got a great group of people that support me, so I’d like to thank my team."

        Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley *might* just be engaged. In a speech during the NFL Honors awards on Saturday, the quarterback announced that he's engaged—news that comes amid a flurry of rumors that he and Woodley have been dating.

        The confirmation came during a televised speech Saturday. While accepting the 2020 AP Most Valuable Player award, Rodgers thanked several people, including, "my fiancée." [Insert wide eyes emojis here.]

        "2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments, 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season," Rodgers said in the speech, according to Us Weekly. "I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career. So I’d like to thank, first and foremost, my teammates for their support, their inspiration, protection, incredible play on the field…off the field I’ve got a great group of people that support me, so I’d like to thank my team."

        Neither Rodgers nor Woodley has formally confirmed anything yet, but congratulations go out to Rodgers regardless, obviously. We'll just have to wait and see if those congratulations extend to Woodley, too.

