Ryan Reynolds talked his relationship with Blake Lively on the latest episode of podcast Smartless.

Reynolds said he and Lively started out as friends, before both took a train journey to Boston. "We got on the train and we rode together, and then I was just begging her to sleep with me," he said.

He likened their relationship to a "fairytale," saying, "A week later I was like, 'We should buy a house together.'"

Ryan Reynolds opened up about his relationship with wife Blake Lively in the latest episode of podcast Smartless, hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett. Reynolds revealed he made the first move in their romance when the couple got together back in 2011.

"I met Blake on the darkest crease in the anus of the universe called Green Lantern," Reynolds joked. "We were friends and buddies, and then about a year and a half later we actually went on a double date but we were dating separate people."

"We hung out, we always kind of kept in touch but sort of casually," he continued. "Next thing you know, she was going to Boston, I was going to Boston and so I was like, 'Well let’s—I’ll ride with you.' We got on the train and we rode together, and then I was just begging her to sleep with me."

Asked when he knew Lively was the one, Reynolds likened their relationship to a "fairytale," revealing the duo realized pretty early on that they were in it for the long run. "A week later I was like, 'We should buy a house together,'" he said (with perhaps a hint of hyperbole for comedic effect). "And we did."

Reynolds also joked about the longevity of his relationship with Lively as the couple approach their 10-year anniversary: "That's like 45 years in Hollywood," he said.

