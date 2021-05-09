Ryan Reynolds Shared a Sweet *and* Hilarious Mother's Day Tribute to Blake Lively

On Sunday, in honor of Mother's Day, Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram to share a tribute to his wife, Blake Lively, and, in a way, to moms everywhere amid the pandemic.

Ryan Reynolds is out there, doing the lord's work by honoring and expertly trolling his wife/soulmate/partner-in-interneting, Blake Lively, for Mother's Day.

The 44-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share a simultaneously sweet and hilarious Mother's Day tribute for Blake (you know, the woman who has thrice combined his DNA with hers and created new human beings from scratch) that also highlights how moms have been true heroes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

First, let's talk about the picture. Ryan kept it sweet with the post's photo, opting for a sweet selfie with Blake in which they're cuddled close together outside in a garden of some sort, with pretty flowers in the background. It screamed "MOTHER'S DAY!" A+ choice, all around.

Now, a cute couple's selfie of Blake and Ryan is always welcome, regardless of the occasion, but it was Ryan's caption that really made this post stand out. It started out genuine and sweet and then devolved into genuine hilarity (basically, a classic Ryan Reynolds Instagram tribute).

"It can’t be said enough…you’re the heart and soul of every moment this family shares," he wrote. "I’m grateful for the light and for the kindness you smuggle into each and every second of our lives. I see you in the eyes of our children…Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability. The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism."

"Never could I have predicted anonymous airport bathroom sex would lead to this," Ryan continued. "Or how you’d hire Dog The Bounty Hunter to find me. Either way, I’m lucky to reflect a little of the sunlight you shine on all of us. Happy Mother’s Day, my love."

