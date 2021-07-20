Britney Spears' new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, said he's working to remove Jamie Spears from his daughter's conservatorship.

"My firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first," Rosengart said.

Spears hired Rosengart after she was granted permission to choose her own attorney in a court hearing last week.

Britney Spears' new attorney, former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, said he's moving "aggressively and expeditiously" to remove Jamie Spears from his daughter's conservatorship. In a court hearing last week, Judge Brenda Penny granted Spears permission to choose her own attorney, after her court-appointed lawyer Samuel Ingham stepped down earlier this month.

"I once again want to thank Britney Spears for her courage and for her strength," Rosengart told reporters on Monday, July 19, according to the Independent. "I want to thank Judge Penny for her courtesy welcoming my firm and I into this case. And I also want to thank Britney Spears' fans and supporters. The outreach and support for my firm, myself, and most importantly, Britney, has truly been overwhelming."

"My firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first," Rosengart concluded.

In last week's hearing, Spears told Judge Penny, "I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse." Asking for a restraining order to be issued against her father and an investigation launched into him, she added, "I was always extremely scared of my dad."

Rosengart called last week for Jamie Spears to remove himself from his daughter's conservatorship. "There’s a real question as to why Mr Spears does not voluntarily step aside today. Today. Does anybody really believe that Mr Spears’s involvement in the case is in the best interest of Ms Spears?" he said.

Jamie Spears' lawyer, Vivian Thoreen, said her client would not voluntarily step down. "Mr Spears has been involved since day one. He has been there for his daughter 24-7 … He loves his daughter and only wants the best for her," Thoreen said, adding, "Many of her characterizations or memories are just incorrect."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io