Britney Spears' Lawyer Has Asked to Resign From Her Conservatorship

By Emily Dixon
hollywood, california july 22 britney spears arrives at the sony pictures once upon a timein hollywood los angeles premiere on july 22, 2019 in hollywood, california photo by steve granitzwireimage
Steve GranitzGetty Images

    Britney Spears' court-appointed lawyer, Samuel Ingham, asked to resign from her conservatorship in a court filing Tuesday, as the Guardian reports. The move comes after Spears' devastating courtroom testimony last month, in which she described the 13-year conservatorship as "abusive" and asked for it to be terminated. Spears' manager, Larry Rudolph, resigned in the wake of her testimony, while wealth management firm the Bessemer Trust has petitioned to be removed as co-conservator.

    Ingham said he would resign as soon as Spears received another court-appointed lawyer, while firm Loeb & Loeb also offered to resign in court papers filed Tuesday.

    In her June 23 court testimony, Spears said Ingham had advised her against speaking out, further stating that she didn't know she could petition the court to end her conservatorship. Spears also said that while she'd "built a relationship" with Ingham, she wanted the right to choose her own lawyer.

    "I know I've grown with a personal relationship with Sam, my lawyer. I've been talking to him, like, three times a week now," she said, as NBC News reports. "We've kind of built a relationship, but I haven't really had the opportunity—by my own self—to actually handpick my own lawyer by myself. And I would like to be able to do that."

    In his resignation letter Monday, Spears' manager Rudolph said the singer may retire from the entertainment industry. "Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire," Rudolph wrote to Spears' father Jamie Spears and court-appointed co-conservator Jodi Montgomery. "I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed."

