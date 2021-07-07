Britney Spears' lawyer, Samuel Ingham, has asked to resign from her conservatorship.

Spears' manager, Larry Rudolph, also resigned in the wake of her devastating courtroom testimony, while wealth management firm the Bessemer Trust has petitioned to be removed as co-conservator.

Spears told a court last month that she wanted the right to choose her own lawyer.

Britney Spears' court-appointed lawyer, Samuel Ingham, asked to resign from her conservatorship in a court filing Tuesday, as the Guardian reports. The move comes after Spears' devastating courtroom testimony last month, in which she described the 13-year conservatorship as "abusive" and asked for it to be terminated. Spears' manager, Larry Rudolph, resigned in the wake of her testimony, while wealth management firm the Bessemer Trust has petitioned to be removed as co-conservator.

Ingham said he would resign as soon as Spears received another court-appointed lawyer, while firm Loeb & Loeb also offered to resign in court papers filed Tuesday.

In her June 23 court testimony, Spears said Ingham had advised her against speaking out, further stating that she didn't know she could petition the court to end her conservatorship. Spears also said that while she'd "built a relationship" with Ingham, she wanted the right to choose her own lawyer.

"I know I've grown with a personal relationship with Sam, my lawyer. I've been talking to him, like, three times a week now," she said, as NBC News reports. "We've kind of built a relationship, but I haven't really had the opportunity—by my own self—to actually handpick my own lawyer by myself. And I would like to be able to do that."

In his resignation letter Monday, Spears' manager Rudolph said the singer may retire from the entertainment industry. "Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire," Rudolph wrote to Spears' father Jamie Spears and court-appointed co-conservator Jodi Montgomery. "I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io