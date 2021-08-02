Today's Top Stories
Simone Biles Was Over the Moon When MyKayla Skinner Won Silver

"I dedicate this medal to Simone," Skinner said.

By Iris Goldsztajn
tokyo, japan august 01 simone biles of team united states smiles during the womens uneven bars final on day nine of the tokyo 2020 olympic games at ariake gymnastics centre on august 01, 2021 in tokyo, japan photo by jamie squiregetty images
Jamie SquireGetty Images

Gymnastics may not be the most important thing in Simone Biles' life, but supporting her friends is definitely up there. The gymnast was front and center in the stands as her USA teammate MyKayla Skinner competed in the Tokyo Olympics vault final, and brought home a coveted silver medal.

Biles, who withdrew from the event a few days before to protect her mental health, could be seen cheering Skinner on as she completed a stellar performance, which will be her last before she retires, according to POPSUGAR. Biles was practically jumping for joy, all smiles next to fellow teammates Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum.

simone biles
Getty Images
simone biles
Getty Images
simone biles
Getty Images

When Skinner found out that she would be competing in the vault final, she tweeted a shoutout to Biles, writing "Looks like I get to put a competition Leo on just one more time. Can’t wait to compete in vault finals. Doing this for us @Simone_Biles It’s go time baby!"

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

And the two athletes' mutual support and sweet friendship doesn't stop there. According to NPR, as she accepted her silver medal, Skinner said, "I dedicate this medal to Simone. I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for her. I told her I would be doing this one for her. She said, 'don't do it for me, do it for yourself', so technically it's for all of us."

As for Biles, she hasn't said her last word of the Olympics season yet — she will be competing in the balance beam final on August 3rd alongside Suni Lee, as confirmed by USA Gymnastics on Twitter. Let's go, girls!

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
