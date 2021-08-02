Simone Biles Was Over the Moon When MyKayla Skinner Won Silver

Gymnastics may not be the most important thing in Simone Biles' life, but supporting her friends is definitely up there. The gymnast was front and center in the stands as her USA teammate MyKayla Skinner competed in the Tokyo Olympics vault final, and brought home a coveted silver medal.

Biles, who withdrew from the event a few days before to protect her mental health, could be seen cheering Skinner on as she completed a stellar performance, which will be her last before she retires, according to POPSUGAR. Biles was practically jumping for joy, all smiles next to fellow teammates Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum.

When Skinner found out that she would be competing in the vault final, she tweeted a shoutout to Biles, writing "Looks like I get to put a competition Leo on just one more time. Can’t wait to compete in vault finals. Doing this for us @Simone_Biles It’s go time baby!"

Looks like I get to put a competition Leo on just one more time. Can’t wait to compete in vault finals. Doing this for us @Simone_Biles ❤️ It’s go time baby! — MyKayla Skinner (Harmer) (@mykaylaskinner) July 31, 2021

And the two athletes' mutual support and sweet friendship doesn't stop there. According to NPR, as she accepted her silver medal, Skinner said, "I dedicate this medal to Simone. I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for her. I told her I would be doing this one for her. She said, 'don't do it for me, do it for yourself', so technically it's for all of us."

As for Biles, she hasn't said her last word of the Olympics season yet — she will be competing in the balance beam final on August 3rd alongside Suni Lee, as confirmed by USA Gymnastics on Twitter. Let's go, girls!

We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both! — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 2, 2021

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

