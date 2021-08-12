Today's Top Stories
Bella Hadid Says She Regrets Her "Iconic" Cannes 2016 Look

Her red dress had a dangerously high slit.

By Iris Goldsztajn
cannes, france may 18 bella hadid attends the the unknown girl la fille inconnue premiere during the 69th annual cannes film festival on may 18, 2016 in cannes, france photo by laurent koffelgamma rapho via getty images
Laurent KOFFELGetty Images

Here's some news that might make you feel better about some of your worst fashion faux-pas: Bella Hadid, style icon, international supermodel, has admitted that she isn't always 100 percent on board with her past looks. In a new video for Vogue, where she talks the camera through some of her most talked about outfits over the years, Hadid admitted that she felt conflicted about her red carpet look from the Cannes Festival in 2016, a red gown featuring a slit that started above her hip.

cannes, france may 18 bella hadid attends the screening of the unkown girl la fille inconnue at the annual 69th cannes film festival at palais des festivals on may 18, 2016 in cannes, france photo by samir husseinwireimage
Samir HusseinGetty Images

"OK, so this is... apparently a very iconic red dress moment, and this dress Alexandre Vauthier made," Hadid said. "I was nervous in this dress. I look very sexual and all these things. I was still nervous about cameras and nervous about having a lot of makeup on and nervous about... this slit was, like — thank God, I think that maybe there was one little slip that happened. But I kind of get embarrassed of this moment still, even though the dress is gorgeous."

cannes, france may 18 bella hadid attends the screening of the unkown girl la fille inconnue at the annual 69th cannes film festival at palais des festivals on may 18, 2016 in cannes, france photo by samir husseinwireimage
Samir HusseinGetty Images

The model went on to explain that she has to break out a completely different side of herself on the red carpet—and that it all started with this Alexandre Vauthier red dress. "It's just, again, doesn't feel so much like me, and I think that this was the start of the Bella persona that everyone sees of me. That's my alter ego, that's Belinda. I'm just so the opposite of her. She's very va-va-voom. You know, bless her, love her, she was very nervous."

