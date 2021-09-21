Gabrielle Union Danced Topless in Front of a Window: "It's Actually Freedom"

We all know Gabrielle Union is an icon, but if you wanted more proof, she's happy to oblige. The actress recently took to Instagram to deliver a swift lesson in vulnerability, by dancing topless in front of a window.

In the video, Union is standing on a windowsill looking out over a big city skyline, wearing nothing but shapewear bottoms. She dances and sings as friends can be heard laughing and cheering her on in the background.

The caption reads, "Giving strong dancing cricket vibes ... but when folks ask what it feels like to be so publicly vulnerable… This right here ... Seriously though, if you have ever felt like you might literally die from humiliation, being vulnerable can be a challenge but lemme tell youuuuuuu, it’s actually FREEDOM. Peace & joy can live side by side with vulnerability. #YouGotAnythingStronger available everywhere now. Grab a copy or audible today. #ShapewearIsMyFriend"

Jenna Dewan commented, "you goddess!" and Viola Davis said, "LOVE this!!!!"—which about sums up my feelings on the whole concept as well.



This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

You Got Anything Stronger is Gabrielle Union's second memoir, which just came out. In it, she opens up in a big way about life as a mom, her career as it stands today, her fight against long-standing racism in the entertainment industry, and much, much more.

For reference, Union's first book, We're Going to Need More Wine, has a 4.19 Goodreads rating at time of writing and was a New York Times bestseller that left readers begging for a follow-up. Time to get reading, I think.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io