Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, and Daughter Kaavia Adorably Danced to Beyoncé

By Emily Dixon
santa monica, ca july 11 gabrielle union, kaavia james union wade, and dwyane wade attend nickelodeon kids choice sports 2019 at barker hangar on july 11, 2019 in santa monica, california photo by gregg deguirewireimage
Gregg DeGuireGetty Images
  • Gabrielle Union danced with daughter Kaavia and husband Dwyane Wade in an adorable video she shared on Instagram Thursday.
  • In the clip, the Union-Wades dance to Beyoncé's "Single Ladies."
  • "While we wait for the votes to be counted. A TL cleanser," Union captioned the post.

    Take a break from chewing your nails down to the quick and stress-eating any foodstuffs in your immediate vicinity to send thoughts of gratitude Gabrielle Union's way this morning, because she's gifted the internet with a video so adorable that it might just make you feel better for a moment. On Thursday, Union shared a clip of herself, husband Dwyane Wade, and daughter Kaavia James Union Wade (who's just about to celebrate her second birthday) all dancing to Beyoncé's "Single Ladies," with Kaavia clapping in delight as the family finished their performance.

    "While we wait for the votes to be counted. A TL cleanser," Union captioned the video, adding, "Our musical mornings." Union-Wades, the internet cannot thank you enough.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Union, Marie Claire's October digital cover star, opened up in her cover interview about parenting both Kaavia and stepdaughter Zaya. Welcoming Kaavia via surrogacy will be a central subject of Union's second memoir, which she's currently working on. "[Motherhood] looks good on her," husband Wade shared. "This kind of joy is different from anything that she has ever experienced."

    Union also spoke about drawing inspiration from Zaya, who came out to the world as trans last year, and how she and Wade work to be the best possible allies to their daughter. "You want your child to feel freedom to be exactly as they are," she said. "We are her lifetime lifelines to love, peace, joy, grace, protection, and compassion."

