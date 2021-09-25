Today's Top Stories
Princess Beatrice’s Daughter Might Get a Royal Title After All

Even though her sister Princess Eugenie's son will not.

london, england july 08 edo mapelli mozzi and princess beatrice, mrs edoardo mapelli mozzi attend wimbledon championships tennis tournament at all england lawn tennis and croquet club on july 08, 2021 in london, england photo by karwai tangwireimage
Karwai TangGetty Images

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi just welcomed a baby daughter on September 18, and while we don’t know the baby’s name yet, we do know that she could very well get a royal title—something her sister Princess Eugenie’s son won’t have. But it might not be for the reason you’d expect.

Who gets a royal title and who doesn’t is a constant source of drama in the royal family. Remember the hullabaloo when it turned out Prince Harry and Meghan’s son Archie probably wouldn’t get one? Like many things in the monarchy, titles are part of an old (outdated, dare we say?) tradition that is becoming less and less relevant as we get further away from actual monarchical rule. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t cause a lot of chatter when someone is bestowed with one! Normally, according to People, the Queen gives a royal couple titles on their wedding day, though because of the shrinking size of the modern royal family, she did not give one to either Beatrice or Eugenie on either of their wedding days.

windsor, england october 12 princess eugenie of york and jack brooksbank leave st georges chapel in windsor castle following their wedding at st georges chapel on october 12, 2018 in windsor, england photo by poolsamir husseinwireimage
Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank on their wedding day in October 2018.
Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images

So why, then, if Princess Eugenie’s son is title-less, would Princess Beatrice’s baby daughter get the honor? Well, it has nothing to do with dear old England, to start: It’s actually because of the baby’s father.

When Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who is descended from Italian aristocracy, in January 2020, she became not just a member of the British royal family, but an Italian “Nobile Donna”—noblewoman—as well. Her Italian title is Contessa, per People, which is delightfully old school-sounding. As the eldest son, Edoardo stands to inherit the family’s villa in northern Italy from his father, Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, one day. And his daughter with Beatrice will, if the family wants to keep the tradition going, inherit a title too: She’ll be a contessa and a nobile donna.

Beatrice and Edo, as he is affectionately called, also share a son Wolfie, who is Edo’s child from his relationship with ex-fiance Dara Huang. The new, as-yet-unnamed baby girl is the first daughter for the couple. Mazel Tov!

