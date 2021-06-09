Princess Eugenie shared the cutest video of son August Philip on her Instagram Story.

Princess Eugenie's shared several photos on Instagram of her 4-month-old son, baby August Philip Hawke Brooksbank—but on Tuesday, she posted the first videos of the little royal. Eugenie shared three clips on her Instagram Story to mark the United Nations' World Oceans Day, in which baby August coos happily in a rocker, clutching a blue stuffed shark.

"It's World Oceans Day. A day to celebrate our magnificent oceans and all the creatures in it," Eugenie captioned the first clip. "A day to raise awareness for something so integral to all our lives," she wrote on the second. And the third clip's caption? "And a day to snuggle with fluffy sharks." See the cute screenshots below (and rush to Eugenie's Instagram Story to hear the very sweet audio):

Princess Eugenie is famously close to Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex—which means there's a strong chance that second cousins August Philip and the newly arrived Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, just four months apart in age, will share a close bond too. (Plus, they're both named after their great-grandparents: Lilibet Diana after the Queen, and August Philip after Prince Philip.)

After the Sussexes announced Lili's arrival, Eugenie celebrated with a heartfelt message on her Instagram Story, as Town & Country reports. Sharing Meghan and Harry's stunning pregnancy announcement photo, taken by Misan Harriman, she wrote, "Congratulations dear cousins...we couldn't be happier for you all." Cute!

