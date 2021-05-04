Princess Eugenie shared a birthday tribute to husband Jack Brooksbank on Instagram Monday.

"You are exceptional.. Happy Birthday my love," she captioned a photo of Brooksbank and their baby son August.

Brooksbank turned 35 on May 3.

This is very cute: Princess Eugenie gushed over her husband, Jack Brooksbank, in an Instagram post celebrating his 35th birthday Monday. Posting two photos of Brooksbank with their baby son August, as well as another of Brooksbank alone, Eugenie wrote, "You are exceptional.. Happy Birthday my love."

In the first snap, Brooksbank smiles at the camera as he holds baby August—who's wearing his adorable personalized cardigan—over his shoulder. In the second, the new dad holds his son in a baby carrier, August wearing what looks like a cozy teddy bear onesie. And in the third photo, taken from behind, Brooksbank walks through a scenic field of daffodils, by a lake.

Eugenie's been especially active on Instagram since the couple's first child, full name August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, arrived on February 9th. Just under two weeks after their little one's arrival, Eugenie shared a series of adorable photos of herself and Brooksbank holding their son. "Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you," she wrote.

To mark Mother's Day in the U.K. on March 14, Eugenie posted a photo of baby August lying on a blanket amid a cluster of daffodils, writing, "I'm so excited to be August's mum and as you can see I'm enjoying my first Mother’s Day." And after her 31st birthday on March 23, she shared a lovely snap of herself holding August while beaming at her husband. "Thank you for the birthday love yesterday," she wrote. "I got the best present I could ask for!!" Again: cute!

