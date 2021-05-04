Today's Top Stories
1
Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month With These Leaders
2
Charlotte Looks So Grown Up in Her Birthday Pics
3
Yes, Caregiving Is Essential Infrastructure
4
The Summer 2021 Trends You'll See Everywhere
5
Collagen Powders for Radiant Skin, Hair, and Nails

Princess Eugenie Gushes Over "Exceptional" Husband Jack Brooksbank in a Birthday Instagram Post

By Emily Dixon

    This is very cute: Princess Eugenie gushed over her husband, Jack Brooksbank, in an Instagram post celebrating his 35th birthday Monday. Posting two photos of Brooksbank with their baby son August, as well as another of Brooksbank alone, Eugenie wrote, "You are exceptional.. Happy Birthday my love."

    In the first snap, Brooksbank smiles at the camera as he holds baby August—who's wearing his adorable personalized cardigan—over his shoulder. In the second, the new dad holds his son in a baby carrier, August wearing what looks like a cozy teddy bear onesie. And in the third photo, taken from behind, Brooksbank walks through a scenic field of daffodils, by a lake.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    Marie Claire
    One Year of Marie Claire Magazine
    marieclaire.com
    $10.00
    SHOP NOW

    Eugenie's been especially active on Instagram since the couple's first child, full name August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, arrived on February 9th. Just under two weeks after their little one's arrival, Eugenie shared a series of adorable photos of herself and Brooksbank holding their son. "Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you," she wrote.

    To mark Mother's Day in the U.K. on March 14, Eugenie posted a photo of baby August lying on a blanket amid a cluster of daffodils, writing, "I'm so excited to be August's mum and as you can see I'm enjoying my first Mother’s Day." And after her 31st birthday on March 23, she shared a lovely snap of herself holding August while beaming at her husband. "Thank you for the birthday love yesterday," she wrote. "I got the best present I could ask for!!" Again: cute!

    Related Stories
    Princess Eugenie Posts a New Photo of Baby August
    Princess Eugenie Shares Two New Photos of August
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Irina Shayk Wore the Coolest Striped Suit in NYC
    Harry and Oprah's Documentary Has a Release Date
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    These Vintage Goldie Hawn Pics Will Make Your Day
    The 21 Longest-Reigning Royals Of All Time
    28 Commoners Who Married Royals
    19 Celebrity Pairs Who Didn't Get Along on Set
    32 Celebrities Who Dropped Out of School
    You Can Shop These Celebrity-Owned Companies
    Famous Actors You Forgot Were in Scary Movies
    The Best TV and Movie Wedding Dresses of All Time