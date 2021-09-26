Today's Top Stories
1
Our Favorite Looks From Milan Fashion Week
2
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Arrive in NYC
3
Your Unofficial Return-to-Office Plan
4
Not Your Mom's Book Club
5
Watch the 'The Morning Show' Cast Play Trivia

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Bring the Kids to England for Christmas

According to a royal expert, they are considering a visit to “heal” family rifts.

new york, new york september 25 prince harry, duke of sussex and meghan, duchess of sussex speak onstage during global citizen live, new york on september 25, 2021 in new york city photo by kevin mazurgetty images for global citizen
Kevin MazurGetty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t spent a Christmas in the UK since 2018—and it’s probably safe to assume that all the infighting among members of the royal family is a major reason why. But with the arrival of daughter Lilibet earlier this year may be a chance to heal things, at least according to one royal expert.

In a conversation with Closer, Katie Nicholl, the royal editor for Vanity Fair and author of the 2019 book Harry and Meghan: Life, Loss, and Love, suggested that the couple is considering bringing Lilibet and Archie to the UK for Christmas 2021, in a bid to smooth things over with the rest of the family. “Christmas is being looked at as an opportunity,” Nicholl told the magazine. “There may be a softening, which could pave the way for a healing of the family rift.”

She also added that the royal family is ready to let bygones be bygones, should the couple decide to make the hop across the pond with the kids. “It’s certainly what the Queen wants. Prince Charles would like to see his grandchildren. A meet-up suggests they hope to move on and sort things out,” Nicholl said.

And according to the expert, despite the drama Harry and Meghan have planned on returning to England to spend some time all along. “When Harry and Meghan left, they made it clear they didn’t want to give up their home in Britain. They still have Frogmore Cottage and their plan was to come back to the UK.”

If they do decide to make the trip for the holidays, it’ll be a huge stepping stone. The rest of the royal family haven’t yet met Lilibet—who was born in June—and they haven’t seen Archie since early 2020. Plus, who doesn’t feel full of love around the holidays? The timing could be excellent for healing old wounds.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Meghan Markle Looked Gorgeous at Global Citizen
Harry and Meghan Are Taping Their NYC Trip
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Keep an Eye on Lady Louise Windsor
Princess Beatrice's Daughter May Get a Royal Title
James Middleton’s Wife Thought He Was a Waiter
Meghan Markle Got a New Nickname
Harry Said the Queen and Philip Were "Adorable"
Kate Middleton Played Tennis With Emma Raducanu
Tom Felton Collapsed on a Golf Course
Ashley Olsen Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance