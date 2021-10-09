As a royal, you have opportunities to meet people from all over the world whom you might not have known otherwise. This is the only way we can explain how Snoop Dogg and Prince Harry became friends, because on paper it doesn’t seem like the rapper and the prince would have a lot in common. But the fact that they’ve found each other is, well, kind of beautiful.

According to Vanity Fair , it likely started in 2010, when Prince Harry called Snoop to see if he would be willing to perform at William’s upcoming bachelor party. Though Snoop couldn’t make it, he did release a song called “Wet” that featured look-alikes for Harry and Will in the video, accompanied by a tweet in which he expressed his wishes for the song to be played at the festivities.

Now, according to an interview the rapper did with the Mirror , it seems that back-and-forth was, we can assume, only the beginning of their friendship. ““Harry and William are my boys,” Snoop said. “As soon as I knew they were fans I reached out to them and we‘ve been cool ever since.” (Side-note: Can anyone else totally picture William and Harry fan-boying out when Snoop reached out to them? Because it’s very evocative.)

To be a fly on the wall at a hangout between Snoop and Harry... Frazer Harrison Getty Images

The rapper also made a point to praise Harry and Meghan for their move to California amid international scrutiny. “I said Prince Harry had big balls when he didn’t invite Trump to his wedding,” Snoop told the publication. “And now, for real, I say he’s got an even bigger set of balls...Him and Meghan are living their lives like they want and that can’t be an easy thing with the whole world judging them. “They got to live life their way – they get a lot of respect from me for that.”

And, just to make sure we knew he was serious, Snoop used the interview to extend a Thanksgiving invitation to the couple and their kids. “If they want to come over for Thanksgiving dinner they are in for something special. They can come over to Snoop’s crib,” he said, adding that he was taught to cook by none other than Chef Gordon Ramsay.

If Harry and Meghan don’t make it this year, can we snag their invites or...?



This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io