Octavia Spencer Told Britney Spears to Get a Prenup Following Engagement to Sam Asghari

Octavia Spencer is all about brutal honesty. After Britney Spears and her boyfriend of five years Sam Asghari announced their engagement via Instagram on Sept. 12, Spencer commented simply, "Make him sign a prenup." At time of writing, the actress' comment has garnered 18,000 likes both from people who agree with the sentiment and from people who are obsessed with her no-holds-barred attitude.

The comment was reposted by Instagram account @commentsbycelebs, where people weighed in on Spencer's "sage advice" to Spears. While some commenters thought the timing of the comment was a little off, most seemed to feel it needed to be said one way or another. "SKKSKSKS HELP," wrote content creator Peyton Dix. "Octavia said it but we were all thinking it," said someone else. "Women looking out for women," another fan commented, adding a clapping emoji.

Spears has lived under conservatorship for 13 years, with her father Jamie Spears controlling her finances and other aspects of her life. Last week, in a surprise U-turn, the star's father filed to end his daughter's conservatorship once and for all.

"Ms. Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship," the filing read. "She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy. She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight. She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses. In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding."

In other words, it seems like Spears' conservatorship made it difficult—or perhaps even impossible—for her to take her relationship with Asghari to the next level (Forbes reported in 2019 that Spears couldn't get married without her father's permission). And since the singer will soon regain control over her finances, Spencer's comment was presumably aimed at making sure she keeps this control that she has been denied for so long.

But despite Spencer's pessimism (or realism, depending on where you stand), Spears seemed delighted to finally take the next step with her beau. In a statement to People, Asghari's manager Brandon Cohen said, "The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them."

Spears was previously married to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2006, and they share two sons together, Sean Preston and Jayden, per Us Weekly.

