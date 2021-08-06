Today's Top Stories
Britney Spears Says She Wasn't Allowed to Own an iPad Until Now

Her dad almost banned her from going to Hawaii, too, according to her lawyer.

By Iris Goldsztajn
britney spears
Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

So many heartbreaking details have emerged about Britney Spears' conservatorship over the past few months. In the latest of a long series, the popstar recently shared on Instagram that she was finally allowed to own an iPad, implying that she was banned from owning one before—or at the very least was restricted in what she was and wasn't allowed to buy.

In the short video, Spears films herself on her new tablet. "OK guys, great news! I got my first iPad today," she says. "I came into the kitchen, I saw something I ordered, and it is a FREAKING NEW IPAD! I am so excited, my kids have owned one, I've never owned one—this is just a groundbreaking day! I've always have a little phone, but now this iPad is in my hands, and I feel like my life is changing as we speak, and I'm so excited. Upward bound! YES!" This comes after Spears has succeeded in making moves towards ending her conservatorship.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Her new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has just filed an application for Spears' next court hearing—currently scheduled for Sept. 29—to be held sooner, according to Buzzfeed News. In the filing, Rosengart claims that Jamie Spears wanted to prevent his daughter from taking a trip to Hawaii in July. Although she was ultimately allowed to go, Rosengart cited the incident as evidence that Spears' father should be removed as a conservator without delay. The lawyer had previously stated that he was "moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first."

