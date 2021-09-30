Britney Spears' Father Has Been Removed as Her Conservator

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, is no longer her conservator after 13 years of controlling various aspects of her life. On Sept. 29, judge Brenda Penny suspended Spears and appointed his daughter's pick, John Zabel, in his place, according to BuzzFeed News.

Outside the courtroom, Britney Spears' lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, said, "It's a great day for justice. She's very happy. We're all very happy" (via People).

Initially, the star's father had refused to step down at all, but then agreed to transition to a new conservator in due course, and then called for a complete end to the conservatorship, a change of heart that Britney Spears' lawyer implied was somewhat shady, as pointed out by Us Weekly.

The singer had planned to request the termination of her conservatorship, but her father beat her to it. If the arrangement was terminated without a transition to a new conservator, Jamie Spears wouldn't have to pass on his conservatorship files to someone else. However, as it stands, he will have to pass these files over to Zabel, which Rosengart seems to believe he wanted to avoid for one reason or another. "I believe in those files we will find evidence of his corruption — and worse," Rosengart said.

On Nov. 12, the court will decide whether to end the conservatorship entirely.

Britney Spears took to Instagram shortly after the court hearing, posting a video of herself co-piloting a plane, as well as some tropical scenes. She captioned the post, "On cloud 9 right now !!!! First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane !!! Geez I was scared !!! Pssss bringing the ship home, JL ... Stay classy beautiful people !!!! New pics coming soon !!!!"

Iris Goldsztajn

