Sam Asghari has been pretty mum on his relationship with Britney Spears (aside from that time he accidentally leaked the engagement ring he planned to give her the day before he proposed, anyway). But now that he and the pop star are going to be getting married, he’s breaking his silence on one thing: The slew of documentaries about Britney that have been announced recently.

On September 24, just a few hours before the premiere of Controlling Britney Spears, the follow-up to the February New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears, which brought renewed interest in the case of Britney’s years-long conservatorship with her father, Asghari took to Instagram Stories. He opened up about what the documentaries were doing to him and his soon-to-be-wife. Billboard got the full comment, and quotes Asghari as saying:

“Apparently my opinion has increased in value over [the] last few days..Past docs left bad aftertaste. I'm hopeful this one will be respectful. I don’t blame CNN, BBC or Netflix (which got me thru lockdowns) for airing them because as an actor I tell other peoples stories too. I question producers who made them 'just to shed light' without input or approval from subject. Any credit for light being she should go to #freebritney."

Asghari was referencing both the New York Times documentaries, the BBC film that came out earlier this year called The Battle for Britney Spears: Cash, Fans, and Conservatorship, the upcoming Netflix film Britney vs. Spears, and a recently announced CNN doc called Toxic: Britney’s Battle for Freedom. That's...a lot of unauthorized documentaries.

His message is a good reminder that while the conservatorship generates a lot of well-meaning concern from fans of Britney, her mental well-being is also an extremely private matter that likely isn’t helped by intense press scrutiny. It’s important to take any unauthorized documentary with a grain of salt, since Britney alone knows what is truly happening in her personal life.

