Britney Spears’s BF Sam Asghari Posts and Deletes Engagement Ring Photo

Ah yes, the ol’ “my account got hacked” line.

hollywood, california july 22 britney spears and sam asghari attend sony pictures once upon a time in hollywood los angeles premiere on july 22, 2019 in hollywood, california photo by axellebauer griffinfilmmagic
Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

As longtime Britney fans, we are so thrilled to see things starting to go her way after so many years of unhappy headlines. First, her father Jamie Spears filed to end his role as her conservator earlier this week, after over a decade of allegedly controlling every aspect of her life—from her finances, to her career choices, to how often she could see her kids—and despite her continued comments about wanting the arrangement to end. This seems like great news! And now, at least according to a since-deleted Instagram story by Spears’s boyfriend Sam Asghari, she may have another exciting surprise to look forward to in the near future.

On Friday, per TMZ, Asghari posted a photo of an engagement ring to his Instagram stories. The ring features a big diamond, with the word “lioness” engraved on the inside of the band. One enterprising internet sleuth even got a screenshot of the story before it was taken down:

But the post was quickly deleted, and Asghari cooled the rest of the speculation with a new Instagram story that read, “Account got hacked and was photoshopped — calm down everyone!”

Dang, we thought this was going to be an announcement! But before we dwell too long in our disappointment, it is worth noting that Asghari was spotted jewelry shopping at the Beverly Hills Cartier earlier this month, according to TMZ again, and that he may have even been looking at diamond rings on the trip!

While we don’t know for sure, it does seem like things are about to get much better for Britney—and we can only hope that whatever happens next will make her truly happy.

