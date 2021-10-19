Today's Top Stories
The Queen Has Been Advised to "Give Up Her Evening Drink" Ahead of Next Year's Jubilee

Martini? More like marti-no.

By Iris Goldsztajn
warsaw, poland march 25 queen at banquet at presidential palace toasting her host with a glass of champagne in warsaw during her visit to poland photo by tim graham photo library via getty images
Tim GrahamGetty Images

Many of the best things in life are bad for us in excess, but royal advisers are now going after what sounds like Queen Elizabeth's fairly moderate drinking habits.

The thing is, Her Majesty, 95, needs to be in tip-top ahead of June 2022, when she will celebrate her 70 (!!) years of reign during the Platinum Jubilee. As such, the Queen's doctors have expressed to her that regularly drinking alcohol might not be the best idea for the time being.

"The Queen has been told to give up her evening drink which is usually a martini," a family friend tells Vanity Fair. "It’s not really a big deal for her, she is not a big drinker but it seems a trifle unfair that at this stage in her life she’s having to give up one of very few pleasures."

Bringing the point home, a second source adds, "The alcohol has gone, her doctors want to make sure she is as fit and healthy as possible." Sounds like HM won't have much use for her secret booze tunnels in the months to come. Perhaps I can make a booking if they're going to be going empty?

While the Queen will have to do without her nightly dry martini, sweet wine or champagne, she will still be able to have a drink for special occasions. To celebrate her right to the occasional indulgence, here are a bunch of photos of her enjoying a little boozy moment. Cheers!

hamburg, germany july 02 pferdesportgalopp seejagdrennen 2002, hamburg, 020702, queen elizabeth double mit einem holsten bier photo by alexander hassensteinbongartsgetty images
Alexander HassensteinGetty Images
london, united kingdom december 31 queen elizabeth ll raising her champagne glass in a toast with prime minister tony blair to welcome in the new year during the millennium celebrations at the dome photo by tim graham picture librarygetty images
Pool/Tim Graham Picture LibraryGetty Images
nepal queen elizabeth ii toasting a drink at the kings banquet in nepal, 1986 photo by anwar husseingetty images
Anwar HusseinGetty Images
queen elizabeth ii the duke of edinburgh visit the baltic statesstate banquet at the house of the brotherhood of blackheads in tallinn, estonia photo by pool mark cuthbertuk press via getty images
Mark CuthbertGetty Images
